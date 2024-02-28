Etam Group Relies on Precisely Automate to Drive Business Agility and Innovation

BURLINGTON, Mass. & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced that Etam Group, a major international retailer and leading lingerie brand in France, has implemented its Automate Studio solution across all subsidiaries to support company-wide accounts payable processes. By providing seamless SAP data access to decision-makers in real-time, Automate Studio (formerly Winshuttle Studio) enables Etam’s accounting teams to work autonomously without support from IT personnel, reduce operational costs, and drive greater innovation across the organization.

Business agility is critical in the retail industry, with companies seeking to balance tight margins with the need to innovate and stay competitive. With more pressure than ever to optimize margins through existing operating structures and processes, it comes as no surprise that automation has emerged as a top consideration for retailers in 2024. Retail companies are increasingly seeing the need to simplify and accelerate processes across their major functions to drive business efficiencies, improve customer experience, and stay compliant with an ever-changing regulatory landscape.

“In the retail sector, businesses must stay agile and be able to implement ideas quickly, something which is also incredibly important in accounting,” said Stéphane Delattre, Vice President – Accounting for Europe at Etam Group. “Automate Studio increases our productivity and efficiency, enabling mass data simplification and empowering decision-makers to access trustworthy data in real-time. We call it the ‘miracle product’!”

The Etam Group has an impressive history of driving innovation to optimize infrastructure and provide great customer experience – having invented the concept of just-in-time automatic restocking in 1965. But with presence now in over 1,500 stores located across 57 countries, the retailer needed a solution that would work with its SAP ERP (enterprise resource planning) software and support all the company’s subsidiaries in streamlining their data management.

Automate Studio is the premier Excel-to-SAP solutions platform that enables business users to automate complex SAP business processes and make mass data changes quickly and easily. The platform allows customers to eliminate manual data entries and upload and download SAP data in record time, while simultaneously improving data quality. Automate Studio empowers business teams by reducing their reliance on IT support for automating Excel to SAP processes. Now citizen developers within business teams can create and manage their own solutions faster, while ensuring compliance and security standards are maintained.

“Before we deployed Automate Studio, we manually handled hundreds of invoices a month which could be very time-consuming,” said Delattre. “This practical solution from Precisely has not only increased our internal productivity but has helped us save time. Previously, one invoice took three minutes to create and now Automate Studio facilitates the creation of nearly 600 invoices within 15 minutes. Another example is how drastically it reduced the time needed to add purchasing conditions to orders in SAP – this used to take two days but can now be completed in just two hours.”

“Precisely is committed to helping customers automate their SAP processes to maintain agility, accelerate speed of business, and build the integrity of their data,” said Pat McCarthy, Chief Revenue Officer at Precisely. “As more organizations embark on digital transformation across their core functions, they are realizing the power of process automation, fueled by accurate, consistent, and contextual data to help ensure success.”

Learn more about Precisely Automate Studio.

About Etam Group

One hundred years old, still family-owned and independent, the Etam Group, now a leader in France and internationally, is a key player in innovative and creative lingerie and fashion. With its identity and historical know-how, the Etam Group cultivates this unique relationship with its customers through its brands Etam, Maison 123, Undiz Livy and Ysé, and a strong omnichannel presence based on more than 1500 stores in 57 countries. Learn more at https://etam-groupe.com

About Precisely

Precisely is the global leader in data integrity, providing accuracy, consistency, and context in data for 12,000 customers in more than 100 countries, including 99 of the Fortune 100. Precisely’s data integration, data quality, data governance, location intelligence, and data enrichment products power better business decisions to create better outcomes. Learn more at www.precisely.com