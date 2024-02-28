One Inc Forms Technology Integration with Leading Insurance Software Provider, Sapiens, for a Seamless Claims Payment Solution

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One Inc, the leading payment network for the insurance industry, announced today a technology integration with Sapiens International Corporation, the leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry. The collaboration will result in the seamless integration of One Inc's ClaimsPay® and Sapiens ClaimsPro platforms, providing North American insurers with a swift means to implement digital payment management solutions.

The inclusion of One Inc’s ClaimsPay solution will empower insurance providers to efficiently distribute claims payments to a wide range of recipients. With integrated mobile and web platforms, it provides customers with a modern claims experience that uses familiar mobile technology such as Venmo and PayPal, in addition to direct payment options.

The collaboration between One Inc and Sapiens began in 2022, with Sapiens successfully completing the development of the pre-built integration for their ClaimsPro Property & Casualty platform earlier this year. Sapiens ClaimsPro enables P&C insurers to unlock powerful, auditable, and configurable AI-driven automation for all lines of business.

“We are thrilled that Sapiens placed its trust in One Inc and our state-of-the-art digital capabilities to meet the modern standards of digital payments and rising customer expectations within the insurance industry,” said Ian Drysdale, CEO of One Inc. “As insurers adapt their business models and processes to leverage the exciting potential of digital automation, this integration will further reinforce our mutual dedication to providing an enhanced customer experience, aligning seamlessly with an unwavering commitment to excellence.”

“We firmly believe that One Inc is the ideal partner to drive the scalability and evolution of our digital platform, ensuring that our customers are equipped with the full suite of digital tools required to stay at the forefront of industry advancements,” stated Gayle Herbkersman, Head of North America P&C Insurance Platform Business Unit. “The benefits of the integration include enhanced customer experience and digital engagement, and improved reporting and reconciliation, as well as security and compliance. By joining forces, we are confident we can provide efficient and cost-effective solutions to our customers.”

About One Inc

One Inc is modernizing the insurance industry through a unified and frictionless payment network. Focusing only on the insurance industry, One Inc helps carriers transform their operations by reducing costs, increasing security, and optimizing customer experience. The comprehensive end-to-end digital payments platform provides expanded payment options, multi-channel digital communications and rapid digital claim payments, even for the most complex insurance use cases. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claim payments. For more information, please visit www.oneinc.com.