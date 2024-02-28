Viamedia Extends Ad Sales Partnership With TDS Telecom and Expands Offering to Four New Markets

LEXINGTON, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viamedia, the largest independent advertising rep firm in the U.S., today announced the renewal and expansion of its partnership with TDS Telecommunications LLC (TDS®). As part of this partnership, Viamedia will represent the advertising sales for TDS video services in its new television markets of Green Bay, Eau Claire, Milwaukee, and Wausau while continuing in its established markets of Madison and Charlotte.

TDS, a subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, is a rapidly growing technology company that delivers high-speed internet, TV entertainment, and phone services. As a leading communications provider, TDS Telecom offers advanced solutions to a mix of small to mid-sized urban, suburban and rural communities in 32 states, with 1.2 million connections.

“Expanding Viamedia’s tremendously successful partnership with TDS will further benefit local businesses by enhancing the effectiveness and reach of their advertising,” said David Solomon, Viamedia CEO. “TDS has proven to be a great success story in a rapidly changing industry. We are proud to continue our eight-year collaboration, setting new benchmarks for advertising success that benefit advertisers and consumers alike.”

“Viamedia's innovative solutions have been essential for TDS’ content delivery and advertising, particularly as we expand into new television markets including Green Bay, Eau Claire, Milwaukee, and Wausau," said Kristi Ramsey, Director of Content Management at TDS. “Their innovative solutions perfectly complement our vision, driving value for advertisers and a superior experience for viewers in both these new and established markets. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to excellence and innovation in engaging with audiences nationwide.”

About Viamedia

Viamedia is the nation’s largest independent champion for video service providers’ advertising needs. The company places over 1 million ads daily in more than 130 zones in 28 states across 60+ markets nationwide, aggregating all types of TV audiences and providing a single point of sale to more than 6,000 local, regional, and national advertisers. It provides a comprehensive portfolio of audience and impression-based local video cross-media advertising solutions that bridge the gap between linear TV and digital programmatic advertising.

Viamedia’s patented, cloud based QTT® platform utilizes a proprietary technology stack and is designed to enable ad campaigns to be more efficient and easier to execute, by utilizing rich data to deliver targeted, dynamic ads to consumers via linear television.

Viamedia offers a complementary suite of impression-based digital products for streaming, mobile, display, email, search, social and more. Headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, the company’s success is built on its people, processes and proprietary software.

For more information, please visit https://viamediatv.com.

About TDS Telecom

TDS Telecommunications LLC (TDS Telecom/TDS®) delivers high-speed internet, TV entertainment, and phone services to a mix of rural and suburban communities throughout the U.S. With 1.2 million connections, TDS is a rapidly growing technology company. Powered by fiber-optics and new industry-leading technologies, TDS delivers up to 8 Gigabit internet speeds and offers internet-protocol based TV entertainment solutions along with traditional phone services. TDS also offers businesses VoIP advanced communications solutions, dedicated internet service, data networking, and hosted-managed services. Visit tdstelecom.com.

TDS Telecom, headquartered in Madison, Wis., employs 3,500 people and is a subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. [NYSE: TDS], a Fortune 1000® company. Founded in 1969, Telephone and Data Systems provides wireless, broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and OneNeck IT Solutions. Visit tdsinc.com.