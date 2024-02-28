PulteGroup Electrifies Home Building with New SPAN Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PulteGroup, the third-largest homebuilder in the US, has entered into a new partnership with SPAN to use its products as their preferred EMS solution for electric homes. The goal of this partnership is to provide homeowners with high-quality energy management features, exceed energy and building code requirements, and create electrical grid benefits through more efficient systems.

When constructing energy-efficient homes, builders usually face expensive utility service and electrical equipment requirements. However, with SPAN's industry-leading energy management functionality called PowerUp, builders can meet the additional electrical demands of all-electric homes without the costly household and grid investments required with non-SPAN products. This results in cost savings for both builders and homebuyers, while also supporting a more efficient and resilient grid, which is beneficial to all utility customers.

“We are excited to be partnering with SPAN and provide Pulte homebuyers with best-in-class energy management solutions,” said Kirk Hammersmith from PulteGroup. “The future of new home construction requires constant innovation toward energy efficiency and the SPAN products provide a solution to an increasingly complex and challenging aspect of new home construction. We are excited to consider SPAN as a part of our all-electric designs.”

PulteGroup, with a history of more than seven decades, understands the importance of sustainable business practices. They have made SPAN Panels an essential part of their build process in key communities. By doing so, PulteGroup is demonstrating their commitment to decarbonization and electrification in their builds. They are also providing their homebuyers with an exceptional experience. Ryan Marshall, the Chief Executive Officer of PulteGroup, said, “As a homebuilder, we strive to include state of the art technology and innovative solutions in our homes. Partnering with SPAN helps to provide solutions to efficiently achieve fully electrified homes in key communities.”

“The need for innovative solutions to solve the challenges presented in the energy transition are not retrofit problems alone. Homebuilders routinely face new and expensive infrastructure requirements when building new communities and SPAN products help solve some of the more challenging constraints. New Home construction is a category we are excited to support with SPAN products and we are thrilled to be partners with Pulte,” said Arch Rao, CEO of SPAN. “The newly expanded SPAN product line will provide Pulte homebuyers with best-in-class EV-charging, energy monitoring and insights designed to lower their energy bill.”

ABOUT SPAN

SPAN’s mission is to enable electrification for all—aiming to electrify 10 million U.S. homes by 2030. SPAN is developing products to remove barriers to electrification, providing an holistic approach to managing increasing demands on household energy with the belief that powering your home with clean energy should be a simple and delightful experience that is technology-forward and human-centered. For more information, go to span.io.

ABOUT PULTEGROUP

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams. For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; pulte.com; centex.com; delwebb.com; divosta.com; jwhomes.com; and americanwesthomes.com.