Blumira and Beltex Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Cybersecurity Insurance Offerings Through MSPs

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blumira, a leading provider of security information and event management (SIEM) and extended detection and response (XDR) solutions, and Beltex, a FifthWall Solutions Policy Program, proudly announce their strategic partnership to provide enhanced cybersecurity insurance solutions for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs). The collaboration enables both companies to provide access to better coverage, lower rates and improved incident response capabilities for managed service providers (MSPs) and their SMB customers.

Despite the increasing prevalence of cyberattacks, only 55% of organizations have cyber insurance, and only 19% have coverage for cyber events beyond $600,000. Blumira and Beltex are partnering to increase cyber insurance adoption and protect SMBs from bad actors.

As a preferred Beltex vendor partner, Blumira MSP partners will be able to offer customers, using their SIEM solution, improved coverage and potentially lower cyber insurance rates. In addition, MSPs will gain exclusive access to apply for the Beltex Certified Incident Response (IR) program. The IR program will enable MSPs to participate in customers’ IR processes and open avenues for potential reimbursement for their contributions.

“Blumira’s partnership with Beltex is a game changer for MSPs. Creating an insurance product that considers the specific security tools MSPs are using to offer higher limits at lower costs is desperately needed in our space. What better proof of value could there be than to tell a client that they qualify for a higher quality cyber insurance offering simply by using Blumira?” said Jeremy Young, director of partner strategy at Blumira. “Additionally, Beltex understands the MSP’s role in the IR process and, in doing so, has created the ability for them to get reimbursed for their work–it’s never happened before.”

Beltex insurance is available for MSP customers located in the U.S. with under $100 million annual revenue. The availability of Beltex policies currently spans 48 states, with an additional two states anticipated to be accessible soon.

“Collaborating with industry leaders like Blumira enables us to accelerate our commitment to delivering quality policies and competitive rates to SMBs,” said Dustin Bolander, founder, CIO and managing partner at Beltex. “Together, we are shaping a landscape where businesses can thrive with the assurance of robust security solutions tailored to their unique needs.”

MSPs interested in learning more about the Beltex program can visit blumira.com/beltex.

About Blumira

Blumira’s cloud SIEM and XDR platform is backed by a 24/7 security operations team. Blumira enables MSPs to protect their customers across their cloud, network, and endpoint layers with managed detections and guided responses to prevent attacks like ransomware. Easily meet log monitoring and one-year retention requirements for cyber insurance and compliance frameworks like CIS and PCI with Blumira’s platform. Start your free NFR internal use licensing today at blumira.com/nfr.

About Beltex

Beltex (Beltex Insurance Agency LLC) is a cyber insurance program designed specifically around the needs of small and mid-sized businesses, especially those serviced by MSPs. Learn more about Beltex by visiting https://www.beltexins.com/.