The Hartford Collaborates With Origin To Help Support The Financial Well-being Of U.S. Workers

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Hartford, a leading provider of employee benefits and leave management, is introducing a new tool to help its employer customers address the financial wellness needs of their employees. The company will refer Origin’s Financial Planning1 platform to its customers to provide U.S. workers access to financial education, budgeting and planning tools to help them manage their personal finances and plan for the future.2

“We continue to expand our Group Benefits offerings to provide the benefits and resources our employer clients are seeking to help care for their employees,” said Jonathan Bennett, head of Group Benefits at The Hartford. “Our research has consistently shown that U.S. workers are stressed about their household finances and we have seen how an unexpected injury, illness or loss of a loved one can disrupt someone’s financial situation, especially those living paycheck to paycheck. We are pleased to introduce this platform to help people manage their personal finances, learn more about their benefits and, take steps to improve their financial security.”

The Hartford’s Future of Benefits Study found one-third of U.S. workers do not feel secure about their household financial situation and many would welcome financial education tools from their employer to help with retirement planning, managing debt, establishing a savings plan and basic budgeting.

Origin’s Financial Planning platform provides personal financial management tools to help address budgeting and savings needs, as well as financial guidance and benefits education at no cost. In addition, employers or their employees will have the option to purchase enhanced services such as tax filing and access to a certified financial planner for one-on-one personal financial advice.

Origin is an all-in-one software based financial management platform that enables people to track their income and spending, get one-on-one financial guidance from a network of certified financial planners, and help members manage their money confidently and with ease.

“Financial stress has a major impact on employer productivity,” said Matt Watson, founder and CEO of Origin. “Even though financial wellness starts with a paycheck, many employers aren’t providing financial wellness assistance to their employees. Origin’s new relationship with The Hartford will help increase employee access to high-quality financial planning.”

This new tool is the latest example of The Hartford’s commitment to assisting employers with a wide array of benefit and service options to meet the unique needs of their workforce and to help working Americans become more financially secure.

About The Hartford

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its financial performance is available at https://www.thehartford.com.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. For additional details, please read The Hartford’s legal notice.

HIG-E

Some of the statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Investors should consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ. These important risks and uncertainties include those discussed in our 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q, and the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update this release, which speaks as of the date issued.

From time to time, The Hartford may use its website and/or social media channels to disseminate material company information. Financial and other important information regarding The Hartford is routinely accessible through and posted on our website at https://ir.thehartford.com. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about The Hartford when you enroll your email address by visiting the “Email Alerts” section at https://ir.thehartford.com.

1 Blend Financial Inc. DBA Origin ("Origin") provides a financial wellness software platform. Advisory services are offered through Origin Advisory Services LLC ("Origin RIA"), a Registered Investment Adviser registered with the SEC and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Origin. The information contained herein should in no way be construed or interpreted as a solicitation to sell or offer to sell advisory services. All content is for information purposes only and is not intended to provide any tax or legal advice.

2 The products referenced above are offered by Origin to customers meeting certain criteria set by Origin, and in accordance with contracts entered into directly between the customer and Origin. Origin is not a Hartford vendor or contractor and not related to or affiliated with The Hartford. The Hartford is not responsible for the products and services provided by Origin. Where permitted, Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company will receive a fee from Origin in connection with the purchase of products or services by customers we refer.