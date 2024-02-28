KBRA Releases SFVegas 2024 Conference: Tuesday Recap

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases a Tuesday recap of the SFVegas 2024 conference held on February 25-28.

Tuesday began with two fireside chats with Erik Gerding of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as U.S. Representative French Hill (R-AR 2nd District). The fireside chats were followed by a plenary session focused on the macropolitical environment and political headwinds that could affect markets in 2024. The afternoon was once again allocated to several breakout panel sessions focused on the ABS, CLO, CMBS, and RMBS markets.

