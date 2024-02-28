MedX Health and Health Partners announce the successful results of its pilot project in the United Kingdom and move towards a partnership agreement

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedX Health Corp. ("MedX" or the "Company") (TSXV: MDX), a global leader in teledermatology, is pleased to announce they have successfully completed the pilot project with Health Partners. MedX and Health Partners are working together to begin the roll-out of this service to targeted clients engaged in a preventative approach to health care management.

Health Partners Group Limited (“Health Partners”) is a well-respected, privately owned corporate health, treatment and primary care services company in the UK. Serving a broad client base comprising corporates, government agencies, insurers, health trusts, pension funds and individuals, Health Partners employs 1,000+ people with telehealth, mobile and on-site operations across the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

Skin cancer is one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers in the UK, with over 220,000 cases diagnosed annually, and that number continues to rise. Outdoor workers receive five to 10 times more sun exposure and, as a result, are, on average, at 60% greater risk of developing skin cancer, according to the UK Cancer Alliance. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in delayed access to medical care. Restrictions to health care specialists, staff shortages, and fear of SARS-CoV-2 infection led to interruptions in routine care, such as early melanoma detection, as reported in the Journal of the American Medical Association. Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer, but early detection can significantly improve patient outcomes. According to Cancer Research UK, a patient diagnosed with a Stage 1-2 melanoma has a five-year survival rate of 99%; left undetected, the five-year survival rate for a patient diagnosed with a Stage 4 melanoma drops to 30%.

“Health Partners is uniquely positioned to provide dermatologist-assessed skin cancer screening to at-risk patients right in their place of work as part of their regular employee health-plan assessments. The successful pilot with the MedX SIAscope® devices and DermSecure® platform demonstrated the efficiency and ease of access to this potentially life-saving service”, stated Mike Druhan, MedX President, Dermatology Services.

"Health Partners’ Clinical Team constantly strives to identify leading technological innovations that offer the highest level of support to our two million-plus patients," said Health Partners Managing Director Andrew Noble. “The pilot demonstrated that MedX's leading-edge skin assessment technology allows dermatologists to remotely and quickly assess pigmented lesions and moles accurately. We are proud to partner with MedX to bring this innovative and life-changing service to our clients.”

About Health Partners Group Ltd.:

Health Partners, headquartered in East Sussex, United Kingdom, is a leading health and wellbeing company, providing a full range of corporate health, treatment and primary care services to corporates, government, insurers, health trusts, pension funds and families. They combine expert advice and clinical services with a marketing-leading platform to deliver impact-driven health programmes tailored to improve people’s well-being and performance.

Health Partners is recognized as the UK’s leading corporate health provider and holds a significant number of accreditations, certifications and memberships, including ISO27001, CQC, and SEQOHS. Health Partners offers its services across the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, reaching two million plus people in organizations across several industries. For more information, visit http://www.healthpartnersgroup.com

MedX Health Corp.:

MedX, headquartered in Ontario, Canada, is a leading medical device and software company focused on skin health with its SIAscopy® on DermSecure® telemedicine platform, utilizing its SIAscopy® technology. SIAscopy® is also imbedded in its products SIAMETRICS®, SIMSYS®, and MoleMate®, which MedX manufactures in its ISO 13485 certified facility. SIAMETRICS®, SIMSYS®, and MoleMate® include hand-held devices that use patented technology utilizing light and its remittance to view up to 2 mm beneath suspicious moles and lesions in a pain free, non-invasive manner, with its software then creating real-time images for physicians and dermatologists to evaluate all types of moles or lesions within seconds. These products are cleared by Health Canada, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Therapeutic Goods Administration and Conformité Européenne for use in Canada, the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, the European Union, Brazil and Turkey. Visit https://medxhealth.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This Media Release may contain forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties.