Distinguished Programs Partners with HUB International as Preferred Insurance Provider for the Association of Midwest Museums

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Distinguished Programs (“Distinguished”), a leading insurance program manager, is excited to announce a new partnership agreement with HUB International to act as the preferred provider for the Association of Midwest Museums (“AMM”). This partnership signifies a concerted effort to tailor specialized insurance solutions to the unique needs of museums across the Midwest region.

In this collaborative endeavor, Distinguished and HUB International will work closely with AMM to deliver specialized insurance products and exclusive discounts tailored to the unique requirements of museums. This approach ensures museums have access to comprehensive coverage and expert guidance in managing risks associated with their collections.

"We are delighted to welcome Distinguished to our esteemed network," noted Eric Dougal, Risk Management Advisor at HUB International. “By leveraging our expertise and resources, we aim to ensure that museums of all sizes and backgrounds have access to tailored insurance solutions that meet their unique needs. This partnership promises to be mutually beneficial for all parties involved."

"We are honored HUB International brought us in to serve as the preferred provider for AMM," stated Stacy Button, Affinity Marketing Manager of Distinguished’s Fine Art & Collectibles program. "Our partnership will play a significant role in connecting museums that may not be currently working with an insurance broker with the right coverage."

The Association of Midwest Museums (AMM) has a long-standing commitment to connecting museums across the eight-state Midwest region, including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin. By partnering with AMM through HUB International, Distinguished is proud to support a network of museums dedicated to preserving cultural heritage and fostering community engagement.

"We are thrilled to expand member services through this collaboration with Distinguished and HUB International," adds Charity M. Counts, Executive Director at AMM. “This partnership presents an opportunity for Midwest museums, big and small, to access the coverages they need while leveraging the network to get the greatest value for their investment. We are confident that the services offered, and the support provided by the outstanding teams at Distinguished and HUB International will contribute to our members’ growth and success.”

The Distinguished Fine Art & Collectibles program remains steadfast in its commitment to providing exceptional service and support to museums nationwide. Through partnerships with HUB International and esteemed organizations like AMM, Distinguished empowers museums to thrive in today's dynamic landscape.

For more information about the exclusive insurance solutions and benefits offered by Distinguished Fine Art & Collectibles program through its partnerships with AMM, please visit the Distinguished website.

About Distinguished Programs

Distinguished Programs is a leading national insurance program manager providing specialized insurance programs to brokers and agents, with specific expertise in Environmental & Construction Professional, Fine Art and Collectibles, Executive Lines, Inland Marine, Real Estate & Builder’s Risk, Community Associations, Hotels, and Restaurants. Property and liability products are distributed through a national network of agents and brokers. Through thoughtful innovation, stemming back to 1995, Distinguished Programs fosters growth and opportunities for its brokers, carriers, and employees.

About HUB International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.