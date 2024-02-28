SimplrOps and Deloitte Extend Strategic Alliance to Propel Innovation in Workday and SuccessFactors Ecosystem

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SimplrOps, a leading Cloud ERP management platform, is thrilled to announce the extension of its long-term strategic alliance with Deloitte, a global leader in consulting, audit, and advisory services.

Over the years, SimplrOps has played an important role in Deloitte's Workday and SuccessFactors Implementation and Operate offering, enabling the delivery of faster, consistent results, and exceptional value to clients. The collaboration has been instrumental in driving innovation in the Cloud ERP space, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of human capital management solutions.

" SimplrOps is excited to continue our journey with Deloitte, a trusted organization that shares our commitment and vision to delivering excellence and innovation in the digital transformation landscape," said Pruthav Joshi, CEO of SimplrOps. " Our AI-powered cutting-edge automation, smart solutions, and data-driven actionable insights combined with Deloitte’s top-notch services will help clients achieve their business objectives efficiently."

The multi-year extension underscores the strength of the relationship and the confidence both organizations have in each other's capabilities. SimplrOps remains dedicated to supporting Deloitte as they continue to exceed client expectations and achieve new milestones in the dynamic Workday and SuccessFactors ecosystem.

Franz Gilbert, Global Human Capital Ecosystems and Alliances leader, and managing director at Deloitte Consulting LLP, expressed, " SimplrOps has been an invaluable alliance in our journey to deliver transformative solutions to our clients. This extension reaffirms our commitment to leveraging their innovative technologies, helping to ensure that our Implementation and Operate offering remains at the forefront of the industry. Together, we look forward to continuing to drive excellence in the Workday and SuccessFactors space."

As the collaboration enters its next phase, SimplrOps and Deloitte are poised to push the boundaries of innovation, providing clients with state-of-the-art solutions that optimize their human capital management processes.

About SimplrOps:

SimplrOps is a leading provider of automation, smart solutions, and data-driven insights, empowering organizations to achieve operational excellence in the digital age. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, SimplrOps transforms business processes, enabling clients to stay ahead in an ever-evolving landscape. To learn more, please visit – www.simplrops.ai

About Deloitte:

As used in this document, “Deloitte” means Deloitte Consulting LLP, a subsidiary of Deloitte LLP. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of our legal structure. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.