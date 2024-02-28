Tupelo Wealth Partners Joins Commonwealth to Boost Operational Efficiencies and Springboard Growth

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commonwealth Financial Network®, a national firm dedicated to providing financial advisors with holistic, integrated business solutions, announces the addition of Tupelo Wealth Partners, headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania, to its network of independent financial advisors. Formerly with Lincoln Investment, Les Benzak, CFP®, EA, John Gallagher, CFP®, AIF®, and Lynn Craig, CFP®, bring with them nearly $384 million in client assets.

Using their combined expertise, Tupelo Wealth Partners delivers full-service wealth management consulting on financial planning, family legacy and generational planning, higher education planning, and retirement planning for their clients and their loved ones. Additionally, the firm’s deep knowledge of the Pennsylvania pension plan enables them to help clients navigate complex pension decisions. To learn more, visit www.tupelowp.com.

“We inevitably chose Commonwealth because of the technology, culture, and leadership,” said Benzak. “Having one platform was extremely appealing to us. The operational efficiencies gained by joining Commonwealth give us time back in our day. With Commonwealth, business is easier for us and our clients, which enables us to focus on our growth goals of tripling assets under management through organic and inorganic means.”

Benzak cited Commonwealth’s Brand Studio offering as a driver in the decision to join Commonwealth. “When it came to finding our unique voice, creating a cohesive brand, and developing a new website, we weren’t sure where to begin,” Benzak explained. “Working with Commonwealth’s Brand Studio strategists and creatives proved an invaluable resource for us and played a critical role during our transition.”

Other valued services include Commonwealth’s deep bench of expertise in advanced planning, investment management and research, and practice management. These resources were additional proof points in the firm’s decision to join Commonwealth.

“Tupelo Wealth Partner’s values are deeply aligned with those of Commonwealth, and we are elated to welcome them to our community of advisors,” said Becca Hajjar, managing principal and chief business development officer. “We are confident our tools and support will help the Tupelo team operate their business quickly and seamlessly, allowing them more time to serve their clients’ complex financial planning needs and setting them up for success as they evolve their business.”

About Commonwealth Financial Network®

Commonwealth Financial Network, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser, provides financial advisors with holistic, integrated solutions that support business evolution, growth acceleration, and operational efficiency. J.D. Power ranks Commonwealth “#1 in Independent Advisor Satisfaction Among Financial Investment Firms, 10 Times in a Row.” Privately held since 1979, the firm has headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts, and San Diego, California. Learn more about how Commonwealth partners with approximately 2,200 independent financial advisors overseeing more than $296 billion* in assets nationwide by visiting www.commonwealth.com.

Commonwealth received the highest score among independent advisors in the J.D. Power 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2018‒2023 U.S. Financial Advisor Satisfaction Studies. Presented on July 5, 2023, for December 2022 to April 2023, it is based on responses from 4,183 advisors employed by or affiliated with the firms included in the study. Not indicative of the firm’s future performance. Your experience may vary. Study is independently conducted, and the participating firms do not pay to participate. Use of study results in promotional materials is subject to a license fee. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

* As of 12/31/2023