Nuvance Health to Join Northwell Health

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. & DANBURY, Conn. & POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northwell Health and Nuvance Health, two nonprofit, mission-driven health care organizations, today announced they have entered into a strategic agreement to form a new integrated regional health system serving communities across two states. The proposed agreement will allow the organizations to come together formally upon receipt of necessary regulatory approval.

“This partnership opens a new and exciting chapter for Northwell and Nuvance Health and provides an incredible opportunity to enhance both health systems and take patient care and services to an even higher level,” said Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell Health. “We have similar missions in providing high-quality care for patients in the communities we serve. We look forward to building on the care that Nuvance Health’s 14,000 staff members and providers deliver each and every day.”

“By joining forces with Northwell Health, we are taking a giant leap forward in our shared mission to enhance the quality, accessibility and equity of the health care we provide to our communities,” said John M. Murphy, MD, president and CEO of Nuvance Health. “This agreement enables us to make significant improvements to health outcomes for community hospitals and to deliver unparalleled care and drive positive change in the health care landscape.”

Northwell and Nuvance Health will combine the strengths of both organizations and advance the level of care for patients in New York and Connecticut. The new regional system will bring greater access to primary, specialty and hospital care through a diverse network of combined 14,500 providers and over 1,000 sites of care, including 28 hospitals. Northwell will make significant investments in Nuvance Health, helping it continue to evolve as a high-quality and comprehensive health care system serving communities throughout New York and Connecticut.

“This agreement marks an important milestone for both Nuvance Health and Northwell, mission-driven organizations with similar values and an optimistic vision for the future of health care,” said Margaret Crotty, chair of the Northwell Board of Trustees. “Together we can create something truly special – an integrated health system that is even better positioned to care for the communities we serve.”

“Our collaboration with Northwell Health builds upon the strong foundation of our ongoing relationship,” said Anne Roby, chair of the Nuvance Health Board of Directors. “Together, we will address the evolving needs of our communities more efficiently and effectively, ensuring the delivery of compassionate, high-quality care locally.”

Both Northwell and Nuvance Health reaffirm their commitments to the goals and objectives defined in the initial letter of intent. The integrated health system will:

Deliver Extraordinary Clinical Care Locally to Patients:

With increased capacity to invest in medical advancements and innovation, the integrated system would better serve patients in their respective markets and communities. When Nuvance Health joins Northwell, local communities would have access to coordinated care across western Connecticut, the Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island. The care delivered in these sites would span the full range of ambulatory, hospital and post-acute services.

Create Healthier Communities:

Combining Nuvance Health with the resources of Northwell would enable the organizations to meet the evolving, varied needs of local communities more quickly, more efficiently and more effectively. Together, both organizations would have the ability to make significant improvements to health outcomes and address health disparities across the communities they serve. As nonprofit organizations, Northwell and Nuvance Health would also continue to provide care to anyone, regardless of their ability to pay.

Expedite Medical Innovation:

By joining Northwell, Nuvance Health would gain access to the clinical, operating and financial resources of one of the nation’s largest integrated health systems. Combining purchasing power, clinical capabilities and expertise from both organizations would help drive even greater innovation, enhanced care and services offerings. Building on each organization’s research, education and clinical care infrastructure, the combined entity would accelerate innovation in patient care and advance medical research that can help transform lives.

Workforce Opportunities:

The agreement would increase the opportunity to attract and retain top talent, including physicians, nurses, surgical and research specialists as well as allied health and business professionals. By coming together, medical staff and employees would have greater professional growth opportunities, new career prospects and the chance to work with some of the best in the industry. This could include academic pathways for health professionals to acquire additional degrees and for new graduates to fill high-demand positions.

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State’s largest health care provider and private employer, with 21 hospitals, about 900 outpatient facilities and more than 12,000 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 85,000 employees – 18,900 nurses and 4,900 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We’re making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Nuvance Health

Nuvance Health is a system of award-winning nonprofit hospitals and outpatient healthcare services throughout the Hudson Valley and western Connecticut, including Danbury Hospital and its New Milford campus, Norwalk Hospital and Sharon Hospital in Connecticut; Northern Dutchess Hospital, Putnam Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center in New York. Nuvance Health offers the latest prevention, diagnostic, medical, surgical and rehabilitation services, including through the Cancer, Digestive Health, Heart & Vascular and Neuroscience Institutes; and primary and specialty care services through Nuvance Health Medical Practices. Nuvance Health also provides convenient healthcare through home care, urgent care and telehealth visits. Visit nuvancehealth.org for more information. TTY: 1-800-421-1220

Kaufman Hall served as exclusive financial advisor for Nuvance Health, and Epstein Becker & Green acted as legal advisor.