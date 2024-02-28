Tyler Technologies and Texas Office of Court Administration Announce Decade of Electronic Filing Success

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today the impressive milestone and success of ten years of mandatory electronic filing (e-filing) in all 254 counties in the state of Texas, in close partnership with the Texas Office of Court Administration (OCA).

“The ease and stability of e-filing within our state cannot be understated, especially during a few key challenging times over the past decade,” said Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Texas Nathan Hecht. “During Hurricane Harvey, e-filing allowed us to continue our courts’ online operations after flooding and related damage shut down many of our local county courthouses. During the COVID-19 pandemic, e-filing again allowed us to keep court operations going after the pandemic severely impacted in-person interactions in our courts and clerks’ offices.”

“Texas’ e-filing project is the largest mandatory e-filing system in the country, and the implementation remains one of the most successful IT projects in our history,” said Megan LaVoie, administrative director of the Texas Office of Court Administration. “With the support of district and county officials, the bar, the private sector, and Tyler Technologies, we have been able to bring improved access to justice and an enhanced filing experience to all electronic filers in the state.”

In the past ten years, eFileTexas has achieved notable milestones including:

More than 100 million filings and 75 million envelopes, equating to almost 750 million sheets of paper. When stacked, this translates to more than 47 miles high.

More than 760,000 registered e-filing users

More than 130,000 attorney users

Nearly 465,000 self-represented litigants

Partnerships with 24 electronic filing service providers and 11 integrated case management system vendors

The statewide implementation began in June 2013 and was completed in just two years from the first county going live to the last. Tyler and the Texas OCA coordinated, trained, and implemented the e-filing solution in all 254 counties. In total, Tyler implemented e-filing in 565 offices, including 14 Appellate Courts, the Court of Criminal Appeals, the Texas Supreme Court, 40 Justice of the Peace Precincts, and every District and County Clerk office in the state.

“We’re so proud of the success of our long-standing partnership with the Texas OCA,” said Brian McGrath, president of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division. “The smooth rollout of this project has made Texas a model for other e-filing implementations in states like California, Illinois, Indiana, and Georgia. We are also proud to bring increased access to justice to self-represented litigants and the entire legal community.”

In addition to e-filing, Tyler also provides its Guide & File, re:SearchTX, Enterprise Justice Case Management System, and Redaction solutions to the state of Texas.

