VyStar Credit Union Selects NCR Atleos Allpoint ATM Network to Support Growth

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”), a leader in expanding financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers, today announced that VyStar Credit Union has selected Atleos’ Allpoint ATM Network to expand surcharge-free access to cash for members at trusted locations across the country and support ongoing growth.

The Jacksonville, Florida based credit union with $13.6 billion in assets continues to grow across the Southeast and needed strategic physical infrastructure to support its expanding member base. By joining the Allpoint Network, the world’s largest independently owned retail ATM network, VyStar is enabling members to more easily access and deposit cash at convenient locations where they live, shop and travel.

“We are expanding member access to financial services by plugging into the expansive Allpoint network, making more than 40,000 ATMs available surcharge- free to our members across the country at no cost to the member,” said Lauren Morrison, VyStar VP, Card Product and Services. “The robust Allpoint network across the U.S. and more than 10,000 international locations, boosts our credit union's capability to swiftly enhance access and allows us to provide even more value to both new and existing members.”

“As VyStar continues its impressive growth trajectory, our Allpoint network provides an efficient, reliable way for the credit union to expand member access to cash,” explained Diego Navarrete, executive vice president, Global Sales for Atleos. “We look forward to working closely with VyStar as they empower their members with convenient cash deposit and withdrawal capabilities, all while extending their brand and presence in communities across the Southeast region.”

About Atleos

Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is a leader in expanding financial access by shifting transactions to the self-service channel and enabling financial institutions and retailers to leverage its ATM network – the largest independently-owned network in the world. Through its digital-first technology and unmatched global services operation, Atleos optimizes the branch, improves operational efficiency and maximizes self-service availability. Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with 20,000 employees globally.

