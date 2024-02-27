Julianne Hough’s KINRGY Announces Grand Opening of First Brick-and-Mortar Studio in West Hollywood, California

KINRGY, the dance and fitness platform founded by Emmy® Award-winning dancer Julianne Hough, announced the grand opening of the first brick-and-mortar KINRGY studio in West Hollywood, California, powered by Xponential Fitness, the largest global franchisor of health and wellness brands. (Photo: Business Wire)

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KINRGY, the dance and fitness platform founded by Emmy® Award-winning dancer Julianne Hough, today announced the grand opening of the first brick-and-mortar KINRGY studio in West Hollywood, California. The development marks a significant milestone in the partnership between KINRGY and Xponential Fitness, the largest global franchisor of health and wellness brands, to transform KINRGY’s online platform into an in-person studio experience. Residents will soon be able to experience KINRGY’s transformative dance fitness program that creates and supports a judgment-free environment, empowering each person to connect back to their true nature and uniquely express their authentic self.

Scheduled to open its doors on March 1, KINRGY Studios WeHo is located at 7111 Santa Monica Blvd. Grand opening weekend celebrations will include a ribbon cutting with Julianne on Friday evening, exclusive member mixers featuring raffles and refreshments on Friday and Saturday, as well as a full schedule of classes throughout the weekend. Members can choose from the four core KINRGY class formats - RHYTHM, X, CONNECT, and RHYTHM + CARVE. Special founding memberships are available now for a limited time.

Founded by Emmy® Award-winning dancer, singer and actress Julianne Hough, KINRGY is a dance and fitness platform that powers the mind, body and energy through practices inspired by the natural elements to bring people back into balance and stability, reignite passion, unlock creativity and flow, and create clarity. Centralized around a signature method, KINRGY X, and rooted in self-expression, the program offers a full-body journey of dance, meditation, breathwork, and strength training. Powered by Xponential Fitness, parent company of world-renowned boutique fitness brands such as Club Pilates and Pure Barre, the KINRGY WeHo studio translates the dynamic online KINRGY platform into an immersive in-person fitness experience like no other.

"This opening marks the next evolution of KINRGY. With Xponential’s end-to-end operational expertise in providing best-in-class boutique fitness studio experiences, we are thrilled to provide our community an in-studio offering that lives up to the standards of our online platform,” said Hough, Founder of KINRGY. “KINRGY is more than a workout; it's a journey back to oneself, and I'm eager to see the West Hollywood community and beyond embrace this new chapter of wellness and self-expression with open hearts and energy. With more studios planned in the spring in Austin, TX and Seattle, WA, KINRGY’s new chapter is so bright."

KINRGY WeHo is open seven days a week, offering 4-6 classes daily with plans to add more. Monthly memberships are available for four, eight or unlimited visits per month, as well as drop-in options.

For more information about the grand opening and to stay updated on class schedules and additional studios coming, visit www.kinrgystudios.com. To contact the studio, please call (323) 336-6774 or wehogm@kinrgystudios.com.

About KINRGY

KINRGY is a dance fitness and 360° health and wellness platform created by Emmy® Award winning dancer Julianne Hough that powers your mind, body and energy through practices inspired by the natural elements – Earth, Fire, Water, Air. We’re shifting the way that we approach fitness and wellness, where it’s not just about what you look like on the outside, but how you FEEL on the inside. KINRGY encompasses practices that not only strengthen our physical body, but also fosters our mental, emotional and energetic health as well. Our diverse offerings provide your daily dose of self-care that includes dance cardio, fitness, mindful movement, meditations, sound healing and more. Our mission at KINRGY is to create and support a judgment-free environment that empowers each person to connect back to their true nature and uniquely express their authentic self.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness is the largest global franchisor of health and wellness brands. Through its mission to make health and wellness accessible to everyone, the Company operates a diversified platform of ten brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, strength training, metabolic health and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential offers energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences led by highly qualified instructors in studio locations throughout the U.S. and internationally, with franchise, master franchise and international expansion agreements in 49 U.S. states and 22 additional countries. Xponential's portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the largest Pilates brand in the United States; CycleBar, the largest indoor cycling brand in the United States; StretchLab, the largest assisted stretching brand in the United States offering one-on-one and group stretching services; Row House, the largest franchised indoor rowing brand in the United States; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix, the largest yoga brand in the United States; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements, and the largest Barre brand in the United States; BFT, a functional training and strength-based program; and Lindora, a metabolic health brand. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at xponential.com.