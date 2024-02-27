F&W and Everwood Forge Strategic Equity Partnership; F&W Expands in U.S. to Inland Northwest

ALBANY, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--F&W Forestry Services, Inc., a leader in forest resource management and sustainability, announced that Everwood, a French-based integrated player in the European forest management sector, has invested in the company. It also revealed a major expansion of its U.S. operations with the acquisition of Idaho-based Inland Forest Management.

F&W provides high-quality, comprehensive forest management services to a diverse landowner base. Its expertise includes timber sales, property management, field support services, forest inventory and mapping, forestland accounting, technical and analytical services, real estate, and natural capital. F&W currently provides management services to landowners owning more than 2.6 million acres of forestland across six countries.

A decade ago, F&W invested in Forestry France, a leading forest management company in France. Forestry France, F&W, and Everwood collaborated in 2022 to establish Forestry Europe, a consulting firm tailored to meet the management needs of landowners in other regions of Europe.

F&W President Marshall Thomas said the company sought an equity partner to accelerate growth opportunities and Everwood was a natural fit. Everwood’s investment will enable F&W to be more responsive to evolving forest ownership objectives, develop new business lines, and invest in advanced technologies. This includes expediting the planned upgrade of the company’s proprietary Forest Information System®(FIS), a comprehensive software suite for landowners and timberland investment managers.

“Since Everwood became a shareholder in Forestry France, we know the synergies, goals, environmental, and ethical standards of our two companies align. Everwood’s investment allows us to quickly execute our plans for expansion while ensuring stability as we work towards our shared vision,” Thomas said.

Charles Flipo, president of Everwood, said: “Many landowners are increasingly managing their forestland to meet ambitious natural capital strategies. Everwood and F&W have joined forces to pursue a goal of developing sustainable forest management services in key U.S. and international forestry markets.”

Several external growth operations are planned, as well as the development of new business lines, which includes standardizing service offerings and technology products.

The first expansion of operations is in the Inland Northwest region with the purchase of Sandpoint, Idaho-based Inland Forest Management (IFM). Founded in 1984, IFM expertise includes comprehensive forest management services and wildfire suppression and fire mitigation activities.

F&W will continue to operate under the leadership of Thomas and the existing senior management team, who maintain a significant ownership position and have been integrally involved in the capital raise process. The company said it is committed to a seamless transition at IFM and will retain employees and management.

ABOUT F&W

Established in 1962, F&W Forestry Services, Inc., of Albany, Ga., is one of the oldest and largest forest resource management firms in the U.S. The company handles timber sales, provides comprehensive forest management and consulting services, and offers real estate services through its affiliate, Fountains Land. The company employs more than 250 professionals and manages more than 2.6 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., Uruguay, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It also maintains a presence in France through its involvement with Forestry France.

www.fwforestry.com

ABOUT EVERWOOD

Founded in 2013 and based in Paris, France, Everwood is an integrated player in the forestry sector with a focus on adapting practices to the challenges of climate change. The company’s business areas include forest management and wood energy. Everwood is a subsidiary of Transition Evergreen, a listed leading French investment fund dedicated to the ecological transition and the reduction of the carbon footprint.

www.everwood.fr