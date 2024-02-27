NTT DATA Selects Swimlane as Global Partner for Security Automation

TOKYO & BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, today announced it has selected Swimlane, a leader in AI-enabled security automation, as a partner for their global managed services portfolio. This collaboration builds on NTT DATA’s recently announced New Global Cybersecurity Strategy and enhances its capabilities of Security Operations Center (SOC) Solutions in NTT DATA’s global cybersecurity services portfolio. Together, NTT DATA and Swimlane plan to deliver tailored security operations expertise based on industry and region.

NTT DATA is recognized as the world's sixth most valuable brand among IT services providers worldwide, operating across more than 50 countries. Swimlane is the largest and fastest-growing pure-play security automation company built for the enterprise-scale that NTT DATA clients require to combat growing cybersecurity challenges — from emerging threats to ongoing staffing challenges. A recent report found that only 58% of organizations are able to address every alert, while 90% of companies reported business issues resulting from security team turnover*.

Operating at the center of NTT DATA’s service offerings, Swimlane Turbine is the triple threat of automation, generative AI, and low-code that solves the most challenging problems across the entire security organizations of clients. Swimlane Turbine transforms security automation with its ability to capture hard-to-reach telemetry and expand actionability. The approachable low-code platform enables every member of the security team to automate tasks while offering unparalleled depth and flexibility to meet the needs of the most sophisticated organizations.

Through this collaboration, NTT DATA and Swimlane will develop full-stack security automation solutions tailored to each client’s industry and regional security operations requirements. The services will span North America, Europe and Asia Pacific regions and will support multiple vertical industries.

“Swimlane has become a valued partner for NTT DATA across Europe and we are eager to extend the power of their security automation platform to our global client base,” said Hidehiko Tanaka, Senior Vice President, Head of Technology and Innovation General Headquarters, NTT DATA Group Corporation. “The flexibility and environment-agnostic approach of the Swimlane platform make it the optimal platform to help power our cybersecurity managed services and deliver increased value to our clients globally.”

“Security automation is a must-have technology for cyber teams to regain control of their security operations, and this extended partnership with NTT DATA to support their global cybersecurity services will fortify security operations for clients worldwide,” said James Brear, CEO, Swimlane. “This strategic partnership enables enterprises across every highly targeted industry and region to gain more value from existing technology investments while making it easier to integrate automation into their security workflows, and ultimately ease the burden on threat detection and incident response.”

