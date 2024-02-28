Allego Enters Into Partnership with Burger King France to Enable Its Restaurants to Provide Ultra-Fast Charging, Reinforcing Allego’s Leading Position in France

ARNHEM, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allego N.V. (“Allego” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ALLG), a leading pan-European public electric vehicle fast and ultra-fast charging network, and Burger King France, today announced the establishment of a long-term partnership to proliferate electric vehicle (EV) charging in France through the rollout of ultra-fast chargers across Burger King France drive-through and dine-in locations that are not in co-ownership.

Following Burger King France’s call for tenders, Allego has been chosen as the partner of choice to enable the installation of ultra-fast charging stations at existing and future Burger King France locations over the next three years; the deployment of charging stations will also depend on the agreement of the various landowners. The partnership has the potential to enable the deployment of a large number ultra-fast charge points across the restaurant’s locations in France. The first sites are expected to be operational by Q3 2024 and for easy recognition for the drivers, the chargers will be fitted with both Allego and Burger King branding.

This new partnership is expected to be a significant addition to Allego’s network in France where it currently operates a network of 190 ultra-fast charging locations. The Company is also rolling out a network of 4,000 charging points across 400 Carrefour hypermarket locations, Pathé cinemas, Klepierre shopping center and more throughout the country, which positions Allego to be one of the largest destination charging providers across the French market.

Mathieu Bonnet, Chief Executive Officer of Allego, said, “To meet the demand of the ever growing EV market in Europe, we must swiftly roll out high power chargers in locations that are most convenient for drivers. This sort of growth cannot be achieved alone, so we must work with like-minded partners to support the considerable change brought by e-mobility. Through this partnership, we can make charging more accessible and enjoyable so drivers can travel with ever greater ease. Allego is reinforcing its position as one of the leading ultra-fast charging networks in France.”

About Allego

Allego is a leading provider of electric vehicle charging solutions, dedicated to accelerating the transition to electric mobility with 100% renewable energy. Allego has developed a comprehensive portfolio of innovative charging infrastructure and proprietary software, including its Allamo and EV Cloud software platforms. With a network of over 35,000 charging points (and counting) spanning 16 countries, Allego delivers independent, reliable, and safe charging solutions, agnostic of vehicle model or network affiliation. Founded in 2013 and publicly listed on the NYSE in 2022, Allego now employs a team of 200 people striving every day to make charging accessible, sustainable, and enjoyable for all.

