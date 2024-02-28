Tikehau Capital announces regional partnership with UOB-Kay Hian to deepen presence in Asia

PARIS & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the global alternative asset management group with c. €17 billion dedicated to Private Debt strategies, has joined forces with Singapore-based brokerage firm UOB-Kay Hian (“UOBKH”), the largest stockbroker in Southeast Asia with over 100 years of operating history in Asia, to launch a new private credit strategy.

Both sponsors will be contributing US$50 million each in capital commitments to the strategy, demonstrating strong alignment of interest with investor clients.

This new private credit strategy seeks to provide financing to mid-sized corporates across Asia Pacific. The focus will be on growth, working capital, and refinancing lending to borrowers in resilient and defensive industries.

Tikehau Capital’s strong global institutional relationships and extensive track record in the private credit space, combined with UOBKH’s deep local networks, allow the new private credit strategy to tap on a unique nexus of sourcing and diligence channels. This strategic collaboration is in line with Tikehau Capital’s strategy to continue to expand its global footprint, particularly across Asia, deepening its presence in a region where it has 10 years of operating history.

According to data from the International Monetary Fund and Preqin Pro (2023), Asia’s allocation to private credit remains under-represented. Compared to Asia’s 36% contribution to global GDP, Asia comprises only 7% of global private credit assets under management, representing significant scope for growth of the private credit market in Asia.

Antoine Flamarion and Mathieu Chabran, co-founders of Tikehau Capital said: "As Asian markets demonstrate continued robust growth and positive structural shifts, there is an ongoing demand among mid-market businesses in the region for funding to enhance working capital and refinance existing debts. Our partnership with UOBKH will give Asian mid-market businesses access to alternative funding sources, whilst simultaneously offering investors a unique opportunity to engage with private credit as an investment class."

Bruno de Pampelonne, Executive Chairman of Asia, and Jean-Baptiste Feat, co-head of Asia at Tikehau Capital added: "We are pleased to team up with UOBKH. This partnership represents an important step forward in our development in Asia. We look forward to the potential synergies that our combined strengths will unlock in pioneering this private credit initiative and believe that this will enable us to effectively tap into the burgeoning demand for private debt amongst Asia's mid-sized enterprises."

Wee Ee Chao, Chairman and Managing Director of UOB-Kay Hian, commented: "We are delighted to partner with Tikehau Capital, a global alternative asset manager whose growth and success have been remarkable. We truly appreciate this partnership and commitment as we embark on this journey together in leveraging the strength of our franchises to grow the Asia Pacific Private Credit Fund Strategy."

ABOUT TIKEHAU CAPITAL

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group with €43.2 billion of assets under management (at 31 December 2023).

Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies.

Tikehau Capital is a founder led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives.

Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors, while generating positive impacts on society. Leveraging its strong equity base (€3.1 billion of shareholders’ equity at 30 June 2023), the firm invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies. Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 758 employees (at 31 December 2023) across its 15 offices in Europe, Middle East, Asia and North America.

Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP). For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com.

ABOUT UOB-Kay Hian

Backed by the UOB Group, UOB-Kay Hian is one of Asia’s largest brokerage firms.

Headquartered in Singapore, UOB-Kay Hian is supported by more than 3,000 professionals and 80 branches worldwide including a growing network of offices across Southeast Asia, Greater China, the United Kingdom and North America.

UOB-Kay Hian’s global footprint and strong international presence have enabled it to feel the pulse of key financial markets and deliver incisive intelligence across industry sectors and asset classes.

With more than a hundred years of history and distinction to its name, it has established itself as a trusted financial partner to a prestigious client base that comprises institutions, large corporations, high-net-worth individuals and retail investors.

UOB-Kay Hian is listed on Singapore Stock Exchange, market (ISIN Code: SG1J21887414). For more information, please visit https://www.uobkayhian.com/.

DISCLAIMER

This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or investment advisory services. It contains general information only and is not intended to provide general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future earnings and profit, and targets are not guaranteed.

Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current forecasts, prevailing market and economic conditions, estimates, projections and opinions of Tikehau Capital and/or its affiliates. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those reflected or expected in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. All references to Tikehau Capital’s advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relate to Tikehau Capital North America.

