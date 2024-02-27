Telstra trials Adtran FSP 150 for edge compute services

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adtran today announced that Telstra has successfully trialed its FSP 150 edge compute device, opening the door to enhanced network services for business customers across Australia. By incorporating Red Hat’s OpenShift software directly onto Adtran’s hosting platform, Telstra succeeded in facilitating the efficient management and operation of small applications right at the device edge. The solution will enable multiple applications to run on a single device, reducing the need for additional hardware investments. This approach will empower businesses to derive new value from their existing hardware, leading to a reduction in inventory sprawl and power usage, and making operations more environmentally friendly. The collaboration shows the potential for Telstra customers to benefit from operational efficiency gains while also delivering enhanced control over network security and data usage.

“This initiative pushes the boundaries of how device edge capabilities will enhance the way businesses operate, helping them do more with less and generate more value from existing hardware,” said Channa Seneviratne, technology development and innovation executive at Telstra. “Alongside simplification, this trial demonstrates how we can enable a more distributed and intelligent network with better resiliency, performance and workload distribution. It’s another step forward in our ambition to unlock more value for customers and continue to drive technology leadership.”

Telstra’s successful trial of Red Hat’s Linux-based OS and OpenShift Container Platform on Adtran FSP 150 devices makes it possible to leverage new capabilities from hardware already sitting in customers’ networks. This approach boosts value, reduces additional investment needs and enhances operational efficiency. Hosting applications at the network edge also brings about stronger security, better data management and improved network reliability, all while streamlining the deployment and management of applications. What’s more, the strategy promotes innovation and equips businesses to adapt to future technological changes and market demands. The edge hosting device utilized in the trial was the FSP 150-XG304u, which is powered by a robust Intel Xeon D processor. Offering substantial bandwidth and processing power, it’s ideal for hosting multiple revenue-generating applications at the edge.

“Together with Telstra and Red Hat, we’re helping transform traditional edge hardware into versatile devices capable of running multiple applications. By enabling operators like Telstra to host VNFs directly at the network edge, we’re optimizing response times and reducing the need for extensive backhaul bandwidth, leading to significant energy and opex savings. Bringing cloud capabilities to the edge also eliminates the need for additional network elements and extra space at the customer premises, ensuring a more streamlined and cost-efficient infrastructure,” commented Anthony Camilleri, APAC CTO at Adtran. “Our FSP 150 Series merges top-tier Carrier Ethernet functionality with the flexibility of open hosting for edge cloud applications. This empowers operators to provide reliable business-class data services alongside innovative end-user services, all within a single carrier-class device.”

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the largest shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and X.

Published by

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

www.adtran.com