Moody’s Announces 2024 Nonprofit Partners

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moody’s Foundation has announced four new nonprofit partners for 2024, expanding its global reach and creating new ways for employees to make positive impacts in their communities. The corporate social investing arm of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) will partner with four new nonprofit organizations: World Wildlife Fund, Nest, Women’s World Banking, and the Endangered Wildlife Trust.

“We’re thrilled to partner with such incredible nonprofits that are making real differences in their communities across the globe,” said David Platt, Chief Strategic Development Officer and President of the Moody’s Foundation. “We look forward to introducing new and meaningful ways our employees can get involved while expanding our reach across emerging markets to help create more prosperous communities.”

Each organization aligns with Moody’s Foundation’s two strategic focus areas: empowering small businesses and supporting ecosystem restoration in emerging markets.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Moody’s Foundation to empower women entrepreneurs across emerging markets. The tools developed through this partnership will help boost their confidence, business skills, and economic participation,” said Mary Ellen Iskenderian, President and CEO of Women’s World Banking. “It will also enable us to provide crucial training and support, promoting increased financial inclusion and economic success for women microentrepreneurs in emerging markets.”

Moody’s Foundation is also expanding its existing partnerships with WEConnect International and Village Capital, two nonprofits that help underestimated entrepreneurs grow their small businesses and uplift their local communities. Moody’s Foundation additionally maintains partnerships with Asociación Conciencia, Fundación MarViva, Instituto Perene, and TechnoServe Inc.

Over the past five years, Moody's Foundation has awarded more than $12.5 million to its strategic partners.

Moody’s Community Impact strategy addresses issues disproportionately affecting people in emerging markets. Moody’s is leveraging grants from Moody's Foundation, implementing employee engagement initiatives such as volunteering and mentorship programs, and providing pro bono access to its products and services.

Learn more about Moody’s Foundation and Moody’s Community Impact programs:

https://www.moodys.com/communityimpact

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION

Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) is a global integrated risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With approximately 15,000 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about.