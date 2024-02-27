Amentum Awarded $592 Million U.S. Navy NAVSEA PMS326 Contract for Lifecycle and Engineering Solutions for International Fleets

The Independence variant littoral combat ships USS Independence (LCS 2), left, USS Manchester (LCS 14), center, and USS Tulsa (LCS 16), right, sail in formation in the eastern Pacific. LCS are high-speed, agile, shallow draft, mission-focused surface combatants designed for operations in the littoral environment, yet fully capable of open ocean operations. As part of the surface fleet, LCS has the ability to counter and outpace evolving threats independently or within a network of surface combatants. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon Renfroe/Released)

CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amentum has been awarded a $591.6 million contract by the U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) International Fleet Support Program Office (PMS 326) to deliver life-cycle support and other follow-on technical solutions and services to eligible allied international naval forces. This contract enables Amentum to deliver naval ship and systems engineering, maintenance, sustainment, and modernization capabilities to numerous allied navies.

“As a longtime partner for the U.S. Navy, we enable technological advances and engineering solutions to provide important international fleet support and secure the interests of our nation and our allies around the world,” said Jill Bruning, President of Amentum’s Engineering, Science, and Technology Group.

Under this contract, Amentum will provide foreign customers access to security cooperation solutions and follow-on technical support (FOTS), including system upgrades, systems integration support, training, and efforts related to the transfer and acquisition, operation, and maintenance of naval vessels. We will use our ShipTRAC enterprise resource planning system, ship and system technical expertise, and global supply chain management system to deliver advanced solutions to NAVSEA PMS 326 and their Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers.

“We look forward to helping the Navy provide our trusted international maritime partners with leading edge sustainment and modernization solutions,” said Jack Kasiski, Senior Vice President for C5I, Engineering and Training.

ABOUT AMENTUM

