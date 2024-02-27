Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Joins Forces with BetterUp in Their Team’s Relentless Pursuit of Excellence

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BetterUp®, the human transformation company and inventor of virtual coaching, today announced a North American supplier partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team. The partnership is designed to enhance the wellbeing, resilience, and readiness of every member of the Mercedes F1 Team through the human transformation and 1:1 coaching capabilities of BetterUp.

“The heart of our performance is our people - every member of our team contributes their tenth of a second and plays their part in contributing to our successes on and off the track,” said Richard Sanders, Chief Commercial Officer at Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team. “We take pride in our innovative approach to wellbeing and it’s fantastic to be working with BetterUp who is a leader in this space.”

Come spring, everyone on the team will have access to BetterUp as they prioritize their well-being and sustained focus to achieve peak performance during the high-stakes seasons ahead. Mental strength, resilience, and agility are core traits of the team and through BetterUp’s human transformation platform, the team can build, strengthen, and measure these crucial mindsets and skills.

“We have long admired Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS for their undoubted dedication to performance, not just on the track but across their entire organization, whether teams are in the garage or in offices around the world,” said Alexi Robichaux, CEO and Co-founder of BetterUp. “We pride ourselves on building and delivering technology that increases well-being and performance for some of the world’s most iconic organizations, and we couldn’t be more honored that this team is also trusting BetterUp to support their people’s peak performance as their official human transformation partner.”

BetterUp offers coaching and AI content powered by insights from more than three million coaching sessions and a roster of expert coaches that specialize in a wide range of topics like sleep, nutrition, communication effectiveness, diversity, equity, inclusion & belonging, and more. BetterUp was founded on the unique belief that well-being and performance are not two separate pursuits but one interconnected journey. Now a decade later, BetterUp research found that employees with the best well-being had 56% fewer missed days, were five times more likely to be rated a top performer, had 25% higher productivity, and 34% higher engagement. BetterUp has been shown to drive positive behavior change – on average, members who start their coaching journey low in these areas see a 149% increase in resilience, a 94% increase in strategic planning, an 80% increase in social connection, a 79% increase in focus, and a 48% increase in overall employee experience.

The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team, based across Technology Centres at Brackley and Brixworth in the United Kingdom, brings together over 1,000 dedicated and determined people that design, develop, manufacture and race the cars. Winning seven consecutive double Drivers’ and Constructors’ World Championships from 2014 to 2020 and securing a record-breaking eighth consecutive Constructors’ Championship success in 2021, the team is one of the most successful in the sport’s history. Combining elite teamwork, cutting-edge technologies and innovation, high-performance management and exceptional driving skill, teams develop race cars capable of competing against their rivals in a high-octane environment that spans upwards of 20 races across five continents throughout each season.

In addition to Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team, BetterUp is trusted by more than 600 high-performing organizations such as NASA, Google, the United States Air Force, IBM and more. To learn more, visit Betterup.com.

About BetterUp

Founded in 2013, BetterUp® is the human transformation company driving peak performance in individuals and organizations through unparalleled access to coaching, content, community, and AI. BetterUp is the inventor of virtual coaching and the largest mental health and coaching startup in the world, with the world’s largest network of over 4,000 Coaches offering support in 64 languages across over 70 countries. Trusted by more than 600 organizations including NASA, Google, Chipotle, Salesforce, Hilton, and other leading Fortune 1,000 companies, BetterUp delivers on key impact areas – transformational leadership, resilience and readiness as well as manager effectiveness – all with the vision to inspire people everywhere to live with greater clarity, purpose, and passion. BetterUp’s Science Board is composed of leading researchers and luminaries in the fields of positive psychology and human performance including Martin Seligman, Shawn Achor, Quinetta Roberson, and Adam Grant who also serves as the Chairman of the BetterUp Center for Purpose & Performance. BetterUp has been recognized by Inc. 5000, Fortune’s Great Places to Work, and PEOPLE Magazine’s Companies that Care. Investors include Wellington Management, ICONIQ Growth, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Threshold Ventures, PLUS Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, Mubadala Investment Company, Morningside Group, SV Angel, Freestyle Capital, Crosslink Capital, and Tenaya Capital. To learn more, visit www.betterup.com.