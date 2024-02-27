MOD Mission Critical Partners with 365 Data Centers

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MOD Mission Critical (MOD), a global infrastructure Platform as a Service company, announces today that it has expanded its partnership with 365 Data Centers (365), a leading provider of network-centric colocation, network, cloud, and other managed services. The partnership enables MOD to offer fractional colocation and connectivity solutions, empowering its customers to leverage services and capabilities available from 365’s network-centric data centers available in 20 markets and an additional 125 nationwide network Points-of-Presence.

“This move to deepen our partnership with 365 is a win-win for all our existing and prospective enterprise clients,” comments Mike Hollander, CEO of MOD Mission Critical. “Our dedication to impeccable service is made even more secure and streamlined by leveraging 365’s multitude of first-class data centers and expansive network. With our PaaSPort™ platform, we provide dynamic and transparent access to a secure and efficient ecosystem that can support the global capabilities businesses need.”

365 offers connectivity solutions for all size businesses through one of the most interconnected data center backbones along the entire East Coast. The expanded partnership offers MOD access to 365’s full suite of colocation and connectivity options available to customers in highly scalable increments, so no customers are left behind due to scale. In addition, customers in 365’s facilities can gain access to MOD’s on-demand ecosystem platform, PaaSPort™, which will provide additional cloud on-ramp options.

“We are very pleased to collaborate with MOD to provide even more customers access to our highly connected facilities with colocation, connectivity, cloud, and business continuity capabilities,” says Bob DeSantis, CEO of 365. “We combine to provide solutions-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service and Platform-as-a-Service offerings and white glove customer service experience.”

To learn about 365’s network-centric colocation, cloud services and carrier-neutral connectivity options, visit https://365datacenters.com/.

To learn more about MOD’s PaaSPort™ platform, visit modmc.net.

About MOD Mission Critical

MOD Mission Critical (MOD) is an international platform as a service company delivering a full-suite of flexible, as-you-need-it solutions offered through the MOD PaaSPort™ suite of services: Bare Metal Servers, Global Network; Managed Colocation and Managed Services. Designed for transparency, flexibility and ease of service with industry-leading SLA’s, PaaSPort™ is a platform that aggregates global capabilities into a single user-interface for design, quote, order and management. Enterprises and small to medium-sized businesses with growing and varied requirements can order a single rack-unit to complete global digital infrastructure deployments from 100’s of locations across six continents.

About 365 Data Centers

365 Data Centers is a leading provider of hybrid Data Center solutions in 20 primarily edge markets. Along with network-centric Data Centers in Alpharetta (GA), Aurora (CO), Boca Raton (FL), Bridgewater (NJ), Buffalo (NY), Carlstadt (NJ), Chicago (IL), Commack (NY), Detroit (MI), Fort Lauderdale (FL), Herndon (VA), Nashville (TN), Marlborough (MA), Philadelphia-University City (PA), Philadelphia Downtown (PA), New York City (NY), Rancho Cordova (CA), Richardson (TX), Smyrna (GA), and Tampa (FL), the company also operates a resilient, low latency, nationwide fiber network and four cloud regions. 365 serves more than 1,400 customers.

365’s robust, carrier-neutral ecosystem and secure, reliable edge colocation, network connectivity, internet access, DRaaS, BaaS, cloud computing and storage, and business continuity services help organizations reduce costs, drive innovation, and improve their customer experience. 365 Data Centers supports mission-critical application infrastructure by providing industry leading Service Level Agreement protections and adhering to industry standards such as HIPAA, PCI DSS, SOC 1 Type 2, SOC 2 Type 2, SSAE 18, and ISAE 3402. 365 Data Centers’ corporate office is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut. For more information, please visit: https://365datacenters.com/