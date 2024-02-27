NinjaOne® and SentinelOne® Launch Joint Integration to Enhance Risk Mitigation and IT Security

AUSTIN, Texas & MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NinjaOne, LLC, a leading IT platform for endpoint management, security, and visibility, and SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S), a global leader in AI-powered security, today launched a bi-directional product integration that redefines endpoint protection through the merging of IT operations and security. The cutting-edge solution provides enterprise security teams with leading levels of control and simplicity, while revolutionizing the management and security of digital environments.

“The combination of SentinelOne and NinjaOne introduces a paradigm shift in how we approach cybersecurity and IT operations,” said Ken Marks, Vice President, Global Channels at SentinelOne. “Our integration leverages state-of-the-art, AI-driven security solutions to provide IT, MSPs, and security teams with real-time insights and threat correlations. This strategic union is designed to improve threat detection, streamline response efforts, and elevate both endpoint protection and IT operations to unprecedented levels of efficiency and effectiveness.”

The integration combines NinjaOne’s award-winning Endpoint Management and Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) platforms with SentinelOne’s best-in-class endpoint protection platform (EPP) Singularity™ Control as well as its endpoint detection and response (EDR) and threat hunting solution Singularity Complete. The joint solution empowers teams with:

One-click Threat Visibility and Response: Teams can immediately view threat alerts in NinjaOne for cyber threats detected by SentinelOne and, with a single click, go directly to that affected device in the SentinelOne console to investigate and remediate.

NinjaOne can notify technicians via SMS, Slack, Microsoft Teams, PagerDuty, or email as well as in the platform. Automated Deployment and Easy Migration: NinjaOne can easily deploy the SentinelOne agent to endpoints using policies. Customers who already have SentinelOne instances can quickly utilize the integration to centralize security management within NinjaOne.

“Integrating SentinelOne with NinjaOne makes it easier than ever for our joint customers to protect themselves and their most valuable data,” said Rahul Hirani, Senior Vice President of Product Management at NinjaOne. “In automating endpoint protection deployment and providing seamless one-click integration between our platforms when a threat is detected, we are effectively consolidating IT and security into a single view and empowering them to work more proactively and efficiently,” Phillip Mariscal, Director of IT at California Truck Centers, is already taking advantage of the integration, and agrees.

"The SentinelOne integration with NinjaOne is seamless. The deployment process was so quick and easy. When an alert comes in, my technicians can confirm its legitimacy through NinjaOne, which saves so much time,” said Mariscal. "The SentinelOne integration gives security visibility to all my technicians regardless of scope. We can see everything in one pane of glass which increases my team’s productivity."

For more information on the NinjaOne and SentinelOne integration, click here.

About NinjaOne

NinjaOne automates the hardest parts of IT, empowering more than 17,000 IT teams with visibility, security, and control over all endpoints. The NinjaOne platform is proven to increase productivity, while reducing risk and IT costs. NinjaOne is consistently ranked #1 for its world-class support and is the top-rated software on G2 in seven categories including endpoint management, remote monitoring and management, and patch management.

Try NinjaOne for free at https://www.ninjaone.com/freetrialform/.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a global leader in AI-powered security. SentinelOne’s Singularity™ Platform detects, prevents, and responds to cyber attacks at machine speed, empowering organizations to secure endpoints, cloud workloads, containers, identities, and mobile and network-connected devices with speed, accuracy and simplicity. Over 11,500 customers, including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments, trust SentinelOne to secure the future today. To learn more, visit www.sentinelone.com