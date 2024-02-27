Atera and Cynet announce cybersecurity alliance to maximize MSP margins

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atera, the world’s first AI-powered IT management platform, and Cynet, provider of the world’s first all-in-one, automated cybersecurity solution, today announced a strategic partnership that will expand access to Cynet’s powerful platform and empower more managed service providers (MSPs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) to deliver total visibility and protection across their customers’ most critical systems and valuable assets. The Atera-Cynet alliance advances a shared commitment to reducing IT costs and complexity with all-in-one, automated solutions.

Cynet is now available in the Atera App Center. In the couple clicks it takes to deploy Cynet, MSPs can rapidly differentiate their security offering based on key competitive advantages, including:

Total visibility and protection: Cynet’s all-in-one solution unifies a full suite of security capabilities, including prevention, detection, correlation, investigation, and response. MSPs using Cynet can provide a full breach protection service with a single, cost-effective platform.

Reduced risk: Cynet's all-in-one solution made history in the 2023 MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations . For the first time ever, a vendor delivered BOTH 100% Visibility and 100% Analytic Coverage — with no configuration changes. This solution is also backed by on-demand support from CyOps , Cynet's in-house MDR service.

Increased efficiency: Cynet puts day-to-day security operations on autopilot to reduce stress and allow you to focus on managing security instead of operating it. With Cynet's Automated Investigation & Response, for example, manual incident handling is reduced by 90% to resolve threats 50 times faster.

Minimal hassle: Cynet is built from the ground up to provide simplified security for lean I.T. security teams. The all-in-one solution natively integrates a full suite of security capabilities on an easy-to-use platform that small teams can afford.

“Atera-Cynet is one of those technology partnerships that just makes sense. The Atera team’s dedication to optimizing all-in-one solutions for maximum return on IT investment aligns perfectly with Cynet’s strengths,” says Amir Olswang, Head of Product, Cynet. “Every aspect of Cynet’s all-in-one solution has been developed in-house to ensure seamless integration and simplicity across the user experience, enabling partners to enhance security for customers while expanding their business. As Head of Product, the opportunity to join forces with a partner like Atera is an exciting step to achieving the full potential of Cynet’s product into which my team has poured so much passion.”

“The future of IT is all-in-one and automated," says Gil Pekelman, Atera CEO. “Every second saved is time that can be reallocated to higher-impact priorities. Atera’s AI helps increase organizations’ efficiency by 10x and free up IT technicians’ time to focus on more strategic initiatives, as opposed to repetitive tasks. Cynet automates security processes like threat investigation and response to automatically resolve incidents 50 times faster. Together, Cynet and Atera is the cost-effective, all-in-one combination IT teams need to secure success. Our partnership with Cynet will be a force multiplier for all present and future Atera users!”

This partnership marks a significant milestone as organizations increasingly pursue tech stack consolidation to enhance risk posture and maximize ROI. Now, enabled by Atera and Cynet, small IT teams can benefit from the same cutting-edge capabilities as large enterprise counterparts with large, expert staff and blank-check budgets.

About Cynet

Cynet created the world’s first all-in-one, automated cybersecurity solution — backed by 24/7 MDR support from experienced security experts. Cynet’s mission is to make comprehensive security easy and stress-less for any organization. The all-in-one solution was purpose-built to enable small security teams to achieve comprehensive and effective protection regardless of their resources, team size or skills. It does this by automating day-to-day security operations so teams can focus on managing security rather than operating it. The on-demand cybersecurity analyst service provides organizations with monitoring, investigation, on-demand analysis, incident response and threat hunting. For more information, visit: https://www.cynet.com

About Atera

Atera is the developer of the first AI-powered, all-in-one IT platform, which includes Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM), Helpdesk, Ticketing, and Reporting. With more than 12,000 customers in over 105 countries, Atera's platform empowers IT teams of all sizes to maximize efficiency and drive growth and improvements while transforming to a streamlined remote work environment by analyzing over 60,000 data points per second, 24/7. To learn more, visit https://www.atera.com