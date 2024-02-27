Moloco Announces Multi-Year Strategic Partnership with Viacom18 for Ad Serving on JioCinema

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moloco, a leader in operational machine learning (ML) and advertising technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Viacom18 and JioCinema in India. As part of this multi-year partnership, Moloco is using its advanced machine learning and ad serving capabilities to build a powerful monetization solution for Viacom18/JioCinema, and it began with the Tata IPL last year. The Tata Indian Premier League, a major sporting event for men’s cricket, occurs annually in India, featuring 74 matches, providing the ultimate opportunity for streaming media monetization, with advertisers reaching massive global audiences of engaged sports fans. Last year, 449 million cricket viewers watched Tata IPL on JioCinema from March to May 2023. Supported by the Moloco ad serving technology, JioCinema served targeted ads to a peak concurrent viewership of 32M users.

Moloco Streaming Monetization is an enterprise software solution that empowers streaming services to transform how they monetize content and media in order to unlock profitable growth. Moloco works with streaming platforms to maximize the value of each ad impression from price-driven decisioning to outcome optimization. The rise of streaming video globally coupled with the complexity of serving ads at live events makes this partnership an exciting opportunity to innovate, by delivering engaging ads and profitable advertiser ROI.

“As the streaming media industry continues to focus on monetization, we’re excited to partner with leading players such as JioCinema to develop their performance advertising engine,” said Sunil Rayan, Moloco’s Chief Business Officer. “We have leveraged Moloco’s deep experience in advertising technology over the last decade to build an ad serving solution for JioCinema that ensures stability at scale and improves user experience during peak times. Looking ahead to Tata IPL 2024, we anticipate an even bigger opportunity to engage millions of viewers while also creating measurable value for advertisers,” he added.

Akash Saxena, CPTO, JioCinema, stated, “By using Moloco’s advanced algorithms and highly optimized ad serving infrastructure, we were able to deliver ads to 32M viewers concurrently during Tata IPL 2023 and offer new monetization opportunities to our advertisers.”

Speaking on the announcement, Siddharth Jhawar, Moloco’s General Manager for India, said, “India’s 700 million digital population has shown a growing preference for consuming video content online. As streaming platforms scale and look for more monetization opportunities, Moloco Streaming Monetization can help them grow profitably.”

About Moloco

Moloco’s mission is to empower businesses of all sizes to grow through operational machine learning. With Moloco’s machine learning platform for growth and performance, every app publisher and e-commerce marketplace can now unlock the value of their unique, first-party data. Moloco Cloud DSP enables performance marketers to quickly scale user acquisition and achieve greater lifetime value through market-validated prediction models. Moloco Retail Media Platform enables commerce platforms to establish their own performance ads business. Moloco Monetization for Streaming and OTT enables streaming media companies to build a scalable and profitable ad business that delivers results for advertisers. Moloco was founded in 2013 by a team of machine learning engineers and has offices throughout the US, the UK, Germany, Korea, China, India, Japan, and Singapore.