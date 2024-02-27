Pulsate Collaborates with Jack Henry to Help Community Financial Institutions Better Drive Deposit Growth Through the Mobile Channel

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pulsate, provider of mobile-first engagement solutions that deepen digital banking relationships and cut through noise in customers’ moments of need, announced today that its platform is now accessible through the Jack Henry™ digital banking platform.

Leveraging the Banno Digital Toolkit™, the same set of APIs the Banno Digital Platform™ is built on, Pulsate’s technology is embedded into the digital experiences offered by community and regional financial institutions. With access to Jack Henry’s API, design, and authenticated frameworks, Pulsate is directly integrated into the digital banking platform providing a seamless banking experience. This integration contributes to Jack Henry’s growing ecosystem of more than 950 fintechs, providing approximately 7,500 FIs with relevant financial products and services for their accountholders.

Pulsate allows community FIs to break through the noise and crowded fintech market, helping them respond to dynamic market fluctuations while driving meaningful deposit growth through targeted communication. By reaching the right customers at the right time, regardless of location or channel, Pulsate empowers FIs to stand out in today’s competitive banking landscape and reach customers wherever they are in their moment of need, driving both revenue growth and cost savings.

"The Banno Digital Toolkit allows for seamless integration of our mobile-first engagement solutions into the Jack Henry digital banking platform, empowering community FIs to elevate their customers’ digital experiences through the delivery of more relevant, timely communications,” said Sarah Martin, CEO of Pulsate. “This reinforces Pulsate’s commitment to deepening banking relationships through effective customer interactions.”

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. ®

Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 47 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,500 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at http://www.jackhenry.com.

About Pulsate

Pulsate is a mobile-first, personalized consumer engagement platform, enabling customers to optimize revenue and engagement through their digital channels with data-driven, personalized, localized and relevant mobile marketing communications. Pulsate works with over 270 credit unions and community banks reaching 20 million consumers. Learn more at www.pulsatehq.com.