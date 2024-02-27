LegitScript Partners With the Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative to Help Stop Human Exploitation

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LegitScript, the leader in merchant and product certification and monitoring in the advertising, e-commerce, and payment sectors, today announced a new partnership with the Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative (ATII) to disrupt human trafficking, sexual exploitation, and modern slavery operating through payments ecosystems.

Under the partnership, LegitScript will incorporate ATII’s data sets into OneView, LegitScript’s AI-powered Market and Merchant Intelligence Platform that fuels its Merchant Onboarding and Merchant Monitoring solutions. Diverse industry partnerships like these help LegitScript continue to build the world's most robust merchant risk data sets.

“ATII’s data will help our clients enhance their ability to deter, detect, and deny access to bad actors associated with potential human trafficking operations,” said Andy Vrabel, LegitScript General Manager of Payment Ecosystem Solutions. “This partnership is a great example of how LegitScript is taking tangible steps to further our mission of making the internet and payments ecosystem safer and more transparent. Our view across these ecosystems puts us in a unique position to prevent the exploitation of payment networks and other platforms to support horrific human trafficking operations.”

The problem of human trafficking is urgent: The International Labor Organization estimates that there are more than 40 million victims of human trafficking globally and that forced labor and human trafficking is a $150 billion industry. Traffickers often attempt to funnel that money through the payments ecosystem.

ATII follows the money to fight slavery by collecting fact-based data to address the highly challenging and dynamic nature of cybercrimes in human trafficking, modern slavery, and child sex abuse material to identify and profile potential traffickers.

“Our work relies upon collaboration with companies like LegitScript to combat the facilitation of human exploitation in the financial sector,” said ATII founder and CEO Aaron Kahler. “By partnering with LegitScript and other companies operating in the payments space, we’re helping to disrupt essential infrastructure in keeping their operations running.”

Clients using LegitScript Merchant Monitoring and Merchant Onboarding will soon benefit from ATII data being integrated into the solutions. These results will help them make more informed decisions when actioning merchants.

For more information on this partnership or LegitScript’s monitoring solutions, reach out to us at legitscript.com/contact.

About LegitScript

LegitScript has been leading the charge for a safer, more transparent internet and payments ecosystem for more than 15 years — combining technology and data with a team of experts skilled in monitoring, certification, and investigations. LegitScript’s broad and deep view across the entire commercial internet provides unique insights from all industries and angles, allowing businesses to evaluate, manage, and mitigate risk. That’s why LegitScript is trusted by the world's largest internet platforms, payments companies, and regulatory agencies. For more information, visit legitscript.com.

About ATII

Based in the United States, ATII, a not-for-profit organization, established in 2019, operates globally to combat modern slavery by leveraging corporate social responsibilities directly through anti-human trafficking program development, facilitating awareness, targeted data collection, technology integration, professional training, and sourcing actionable intelligence. They aim to disrupt the market of human trafficking, child exploitation and child sexual abuse material (CSAM) through the advancement of preventions, detection, investigation and reporting mechanisms. ATII is committed to raising awareness and developing strategic partnerships with intelligence, technology, and data leaders. Learn more at followmoneyfightslavery.org.