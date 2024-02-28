Life Guard Imaging Announces Sponsorship Of The Legendary New York Yankees

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Life Guard Imaging, a pioneering leader in preventative imaging services, is thrilled to announce its new sponsorship collaboration with the iconic Major League Baseball organization, the New York Yankees. This partnership represents a dynamic fusion of innovation and tradition, uniting two entities dedicated to excellence in their respective fields.

As part of this sponsorship agreement, Life Guard Imaging will proudly feature its brand logo on prominent signage within George Steinbrenner Field, the Spring training home of the iconic team, reaching millions of passionate fans who flock to witness the excitement of Yankees games each Spring Training season. Life Guard Imaging will also be integrated into various digital platforms and promotional materials associated with the Yankees, further amplifying its visibility among a diverse and engaged audience.

"This sponsorship with the New York Yankees marks an exciting milestone for Life Guard Imaging," said Martin Gramatica, VP of Business Development at Life Guard Imaging. "As a company committed to early detection of heart disease and various forms of cancer, we are honored to align ourselves with a sports franchise that embodies the values of excellence, resilience, and community. Together with the Yankees, we look forward to inspiring fans and making a positive impact both on and off the field.”

The New York Yankees, with a storied legacy spanning over a century, stand as one of the most successful and beloved franchises in professional sports history. Their partnership with Life Guard Imaging underscores the team's ongoing commitment to collaborating with innovative brands that share their dedication to excellence.

"We are delighted to become a part of the Yankees family as a valued sponsor," said Frank Maldonado, Director of Operations at Life Guard Imaging. "Their celebrated history of excellence and community engagement strongly align with the spirit of philanthropy that defines our organization. We are confident this partnership will be mutually beneficial and resonate strongly with the Yankee's passionate fan base."

This sponsorship represents a significant step forward for Life Guard Imaging, further solidifying its position as a leader in the preventative imaging industry. By aligning itself with a globally recognized sports franchise like the New York Yankees, Life Guard Imaging aims to raise awareness of its groundbreaking position on proactive healthcare and expand its reach to new audiences worldwide.

For more information about Life Guard Imaging and its innovative preventative imaging services, please visit www.lifeguardimaging.com.

About Life Guard Imaging

Life Guard Imaging is the Tampa Bay region's premier facility for preventative imaging scans and one of only a handful of its kind in the nation. Their high accuracy, low dosage CT scanners aid in the early detection of deadly cancers and heart disease. Since opening its doors in 2021, LGI has been a beacon of hope to the Tampa Bay community, offering over a million dollars in free scans every year. LGI's motivation is to save as many lives as possible and prevent the tragedy of losing a loved one to these deadly diseases. In the spirit of altruism and camaraderie Life Guard Imaging will be offering free heart scans to the devoted fans of the New York Yankees at the booth for each home game this Spring. Life Guard Imaging opened in Phoenix, Arizona this past October, their first location in the Valley of the Sun.