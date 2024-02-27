Simplify Healthcare and Forge Join Forces to Elevate the Document Generation Experience for Payers

AURORA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simplify Healthcare, a leading enterprise Payer software company, today announced a strategic partnership with Forge, a leading provider of print, mail, and digital correspondence solutions.

Forge offers print, mail, and digital correspondence solutions across the health, finance, government, manufacturing, and retail industries. Forge's document factory is powered by a dynamic ecosystem of smart automation and technology that supports and streamlines complex operations of health plans and their provider partners.

This partnership combines Simplify Healthcare’s expertise in benefit plan management and generation of associated documents and Forge’s dynamic digital document factory to provide Healthcare Payers with an Integrated Document Generation Experience that helps them seamlessly generate, print, and ship high-quality communication materials to groups, members, and employers.

The partnership between Simplify Healthcare and Forge is poised to provide significant advantages to their customers:

Guaranteed on-time creation and distribution of high-quality and compliant documents including Contracts, SPDs, Booklets, ANOCs, EOCs, SBCs, Benefit Summary, and Handbook.

Readily available raw materials ensuring stress-free printing and fulfillment process, especially during Annual Enrollment Period.

Multiple quality checks to ensure accuracy, completeness, and consistency of documents.

checks to ensure accuracy, completeness, and consistency of documents. Print fulfillment through an ISO 9001-certified partner.

"This partnership is about creating value for our customers. By combining Simplify Healthcare's technology solutions expertise with Forge's digital document factory, we offer Payers the reliability and the flexibility to generate, print, and deliver high-quality documents in a timely, compliant, and cost-effective manner.” — Mohammed Vaid, CEO and Chief Solution Architect, Simplify Healthcare

"This partnership will revolutionize the way Payers communicate with members. Simplify Healthcare will be at the forefront, empowered by Forge's cutting-edge technology to streamline document generation, personalize member touchpoints, and optimize costs. Ultimately, the entire Healthcare Payer industry will benefit from a new standard of excellence fueled by our innovative solutions and unwavering commitment to member experience. We have been deeply impressed by Forge's pioneering spirit, and we can't wait to unlock the immense potential of this transformative journey." — Bhaumik Kothari, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, Simplify Healthcare

“We are excited about the strategic partnership with Simplify Healthcare. This collaboration allows us to further enhance our digital capabilities and provide integrated solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients. Together, we are forging a path to elevate the standards in healthcare technology solutions.” — Jason Fonner, Vice President, Forge

About Simplify Healthcare:

Simplify Healthcare powers connected benefits and provider journeys for Payers through a scalable, enterprise-grade, secure, compliant, and configurable cloud based software platform — Simplify Health Cloud™. Packaged on the Simplify Health Cloud™ — Benefits1™, Provider1™, Service1™, Claims1™, and Experience1™ provide Payers with discrete and precise solutions to complex problems and opportunities in delivering a rich set of products, benefits, and provider data.

For more information, please visit simplifyhealthcare.com

About Forge:

Forge, formerly known as HM Document Solutions, has evolved into an innovative correspondence solutions company with a focus on advanced digital capabilities. With a robust document factory and cutting-edge technology, Forge serves over 50 clients nationwide, processing more than 300,000 print jobs annually.

For more information, please visit https://forgesolutions.com/

