Aslan Home Lending Corporation Teams Up with Calque to Offer The Trade-In Mortgage

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aslan Home Lending Corporation, the “Best Mortgage Broker of Colorado” business choice awards winner in 2023, has partnered with Calque, a leading fintech company, to launch The Trade-In Mortgage™ in Colorado. With The Trade-In Mortgage, Aslan Home Lending can now offer a ‘buy before you sell’ program that empowers borrowers to use their home equity to purchase and move into a new home before they sell their current house.

The Trade-In Mortgage represents one more way that Aslan Home Lending Corporation can “make home happen” for their clients. For buyers that currently own their home, Calque’s guaranteed backup offer enables them to access their home equity to make a bigger down payment and qualify more easily for their next home. By tapping the equity in their homes before they sell, borrowers working with Aslan Home Lending Corporation make non-contingent bids as good as cash offers that are more likely to win in competitive markets.

Taken together, these features give borrowers who are buying and selling at the same time the leverage they need to make winning bids and experience peace of mind with a backup offer.

In a competitive market of high interest rates and rising home prices, many retail purchasers who already own a home and are making contingent offers find themselves at a disadvantage compared to investors and larger entities who can make all-cash bids. With Calque, Aslan Home Lending Corporation can bring consumers back into play when they use their equity to even the playing field and compete with all cash offers without taking on the risk of traditional bridge loans or moving out before they sell. Aslan Home Lending Corporation and Calque are able to solve the problems with contingent bids by changing the lending process.

“Aslan Home Lending Corporation is dedicated to a simple goal – helping people buy their dream home,” said Carrie Gusmus, president and CEO at Aslan Home Lending Corporation. “But in a tight housing market, reaching that goal isn’t always simple. Working with Calque allows us to give our buyers more convenience while making better bids to bring the home purchase process back to where it should be. By freeing up the significant equity in their current home we can help them to buy their dream home before they sell.”

“It’s exciting to work with local leaders like Aslan Home Lending Corporation and offer The Trade-In Mortgage,” said Dan Mugge, chief operating officer at Calque. "We’re proud to offer a service like this that matches their mission of helping buyers get their dream homes. And, with home equity reaching record levels, The Trade-In Mortgage offers a solution for buyers struggling with limited inventory by giving them the tools they need to get the homes they want.”

About Aslan Home Lending Corporation

Based in Denver, Colorado, the Aslan Home Lending Corporation is a 100% woman-owned, woman-powered team of brilliant, powerful collaborative leaders who refuse to back down. Together, they have built a business focused on the strengths of empathy, connection, care, and multitasking to bring their clients success. By doing business differently as a purpose and identity-driven company, they have built a thriving home lending business that, in four short years, is on track for three-quarters of a billion dollars in funded loans.

About Calque

Calque partners with established community lenders to offer mortgage lending solutions that make the home purchase process simpler, less stressful, and more cost effective for homeowners. Mortgage products such as The Trade-in Mortgage™ streamline the entire home purchase process from start to finish by enabling consumers to submit non-contingent offers that function like cash offers, buy and move into their new home before selling their current one, use the accrued equity on their existing home to increase their down payment and reduce their monthly payments, prep their original home for sale after they’ve moved out, and stress less during the process.

Calque does not compete with lenders, but only utilizes best-in-class, FDIC-insured banks, credit unions, and mortgage banks in every state across the country. To learn more about Calque, visit http://calqueinc.com.