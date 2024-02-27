Soracom and Suzuki Agree to IoT Collaboration in Mobility

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Soracom, Inc., a global provider of advanced Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, and Suzuki Motor Corporation, which offers products in multiple mobility categories including automobiles, motorcycles, and outboard motors, today announced that they have signed an agreement to pursue applications of advanced IoT technologies in the field of mobility services.

The global automotive industry is changing rapidly, accelerated by broad progress in electrification and automation and by widespread consumer adoption of "connected car" or telematics-based capabilities. Automotive manufacturers now have the opportunity to apply recent advances in hardware, software, and connectivity to create new services and deliver new levels of comfort, convenience, and safety.

Together, Soracom and Suzuki will explore opportunities to collaborate in applying leading-edge IoT technologies to develop new offerings centered around mobility services. Potential focus areas include: electric vehicles (EVs) designed for the global market, modular "base units" and new technologies and services designed to support carbon neutrality.

Both companies will continue to work toward developing new mobility services that can provide the infrastructure for business and life in a sustainable society.

About Soracom

Soracom is a technology partner to more than 20,000 startups, SMBs and enterprises, connecting more than 6 million IoT devices globally. Soracom offers robust solutions specifically designed to make it easy to build, operate, and scale IoT deployments. Customers trust Soracom for affordable, reliable connectivity that accelerates speed to market, makes it easy to connect to any cloud, and offers access to a worldwide partner ecosystem. More information is available at www.soracom.io.

About Suzuki Motor Corporation

Suzuki Motor Corporation is one of Japan’s leading carmakers and a global motorcycle manufacturer. The company’s non-vehicle products include outboard motors for boats and motorized wheelchairs. It builds its lineup on its own and through numerous subsidiaries and joint ventures outside Japan. Suzuki was established in 1920 and has headquarters in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka. Toshihiro SUZUKI is President of the company.

Website: https://www.globalsuzuki.com