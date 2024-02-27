Draper James Selects Cart.com as Its Omnichannel Fulfillment Partner

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cart.com, a leading provider of unified commerce and logistics solutions that enable merchants to sell and fulfill wherever their customers are, today announced that Draper James, the fashion and lifestyle brand founded by actress, producer and entrepreneur Reese Witherspoon, has selected Cart.com as its U.S. fulfillment partner. Cart.com’s technology-enabled logistics network and 3PL capabilities will enable Draper James to simplify omnichannel fulfillment, improve customer experience and meet increasing consumer demand.

“We’re honored to partner with Draper James, an incredible brand that continues to extend its reach among fashion-conscious consumers across the country and around the world,” said Omair Tariq, Founder and CEO of Cart.com. “We look forward to supporting their team with our software-enabled omnichannel fulfillment capabilities as the brand continues to expand its product offerings and grow its base of loyal customers.”

Cart.com’s technology-driven third-party logistics (3PL) offering enables B2C, D2C and B2B companies to automate and simplify mission-critical supply chain operations, reduce costs and achieve real-time order and inventory visibility. The company’s proprietary software, including its Constellation Order Management System (OMS) and warehouse management technology, are deployed alongside a variety of automated systems to drive precision and productivity across its nationwide network of omnichannel facilities.

“At Draper James, we hold ourselves to a high standard, and we expect the same of our fulfillment partner,” said Sarah Foley, CFO/COO of Draper James. “Cart.com’s demonstrated expertise in supporting leading apparel brands, coupled with its robust technological capabilities, allows us to deliver a high-quality customer experience, while carefully managing fulfillment costs.”

Cart.com provides the physical and digital infrastructure that unifies operations across channels and makes it easy for multichannel merchants to win in a channel-rich world. The company offers a complete suite of tech-enabled logistics capabilities, enterprise-grade channel and order management software and expert services to simplify commerce for middle-market and enterprise companies and public sector agencies. Cart.com supports over 6,000 customers and 75 million orders per year and operates 14 omnichannel fulfillment centers nationwide.

ABOUT DRAPER JAMES

Reese Witherspoon founded Draper James in 2015 for busy, modern, style-minded women — women like herself — who wanted clothes that were special but not precious, easy to put together yet polished. The name pays tribute to her grandparents, Dorothea Draper and William James Witherspoon, two of her life's biggest influences, and the importance of family, friends and enjoying the big and small pleasures of life remain at our core. Over the years, we've become a trusted go-to for women of all backgrounds seeking fun, feminine, confidence-inspiring pieces for both the everyday and the special occasion. Three brick-and-mortar stores include our Nashville flagship, a nod to Reese's hometown, Lexington, KY, and an outpost at the Nashville International Airport, for the Draper woman on-the-go.

ABOUT CART.COM

Cart.com is the leading provider of unified commerce and logistics solutions that enable B2C and B2B companies as well as public sector agencies to sell and fulfill wherever their customers are. The company’s enterprise-grade software, services and logistics infrastructure, including its own network of fulfillment and distribution centers, are used by some of the world’s most beloved brands and most complex organizations to unify commerce operations across channels and drive more efficient growth.

For more information, please visit Cart.com and LinkedIn.