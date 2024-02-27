Nabis Advances National Expansion Efforts With Blackbird Acquisition, Entering Nevada’s Wholesale Cannabis Market

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nabis, the nation’s leading licensed cannabis wholesale platform, today announces its acquisition of Blackbird, the premier Nevada-based distribution solution. This transition will bring Nabis’ robust technology, infrastructure and exclusive brands to Blackbird’s unparalleled network of Nevada operators and retailers, further strengthening and streamlining efficiencies for operating partners throughout the state’s greater supply chain.

“Blackbird has done an incredible job of supporting Nevada’s strategically important cannabis market for brand building since the state’s legalization in 2016, and we’re honored to continue marching towards our shared vision alongside their team,” said Vince C. Ning, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Nabis. “As we focus on serving customers nationwide through our platform, we’re looking forward to expanding Blackbird’s resources for customers in Nevada and continuing to foster the strong company culture the team has built.”

Combining Nabis’ leading marketplace and multi-channel fulfillment network with Blackbird’s established expertise in Nevada, this acquisition brings forth a new unified customer experience for cannabis wholesaling in the region. Nabis is now positioned as a centralized software platform for brands and retailers to efficiently conduct commerce, pioneering a one-stop-shop model to address the fragmented wholesaling options that currently exist in the U.S. cannabis industry.

“This strategic partnership brings a powerful synergy to Nevada. It’s a bold step toward a brighter future for our cannabis partners statewide,” said Drea Ballard, Director of Operations at Blackbird. “Nabis shares our commitment of bringing excellence and efficiency to the cannabis supply chain, and we will be working closely with them to elevate our combined strengths.”

Blackbird’s operations and infrastructure currently services approximately 25% of Nevada’s cannabis market, and is a trusted partner for a multitude of reputable brands, operators, and MSOs. Through Nabis’ acquisition, brands will now benefit from a greater investment of resources from the industry’s leading platform. Nabis will bolster existing operations with a dynamic suite of tech tools including comprehensive sales insights and unparalleled payment solutions.

As the top licensed cannabis wholesaling platform, Nabis' acquisition of Blackbird not only strengthens the multi-state supply chain, but also offers operating partners a clear path toward regional expansion into Nevada’s burgeoning market. This opportunity is a pioneering roadmap to capitalize on the connection between two of the country’s most vital cannabis markets: California, the largest legal market in the U.S., and Nevada, which is ranked 3rd for most visited state in the country with nearly 40 million people visiting the state on an annual basis.

“Blackbird is already an incredibly well-respected player in Nevada's market,” said Ning. “And as Nabis sets its sights on national and potentially international horizons, we’re excited about the combined strengths of this acquisition leading the industry toward a new era of cannabis commerce.”

Learn more about Nabis’ wholesale platform at nabis.com.

About Nabis

Nabis is the #1 licensed cannabis wholesale platform, servicing over 300 brands. Founded in 2018 by serial tech entrepreneurs Vince C. Ning and Jun S. Lee, Nabis is on a mission to build the most powerful licensed cannabis wholesale platform with a multi-channel fulfillment network that simplifies cannabis commerce for brands and retailers anywhere in the world. Nabis is the largest licensed wholesaler in the industry, having supported numerous exclusive brands and retailers transact over $1B worth of cannabis products in major states across the nation. As Nabis continues its national expansion, the privately-held multistate operator utilizes its experience in the world’s largest legal cannabis markets and offers its partners an online wholesale marketplace with best-in-class fulfillment, payment processing, financing, data analytics, and sales and marketing services to enable more brands and retailers to innovate, launch, and scale strategically. Ning and Lee’s work earned Nabis a spot on Inc. 5000’s list of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America in 2023. Learn more: nabis.com