Backlight’s Media Management and Video Distribution Solutions Help Turbocharge Strategy and Operations for The Goodwood Group

The Goodwood Group is accelerating toward the future of content management and distribution with the help of Backlight technology. The small and mighty Production Team at The Goodwood Group is leveraging two of Backlight’s cloud-native solutions—Clip Studio and iconik— for the media management and distribution of content gathered from numerous events hosted at the Goodwood Estate. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Goodwood Group is accelerating toward the future of content management and distribution with the help of Backlight technology. The small and mighty Production Team at The Goodwood Group is leveraging two of Backlight’s cloud-native solutions—Clip Studio and iconik— for the media management and distribution of content gathered from numerous events hosted at the Goodwood Estate. (Photo: Business Wire)

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global media and entertainment technology company, Backlight, issued a new case study today, detailing how the small and mighty Production Team at The Goodwood Group is leveraging two of Backlight’s cloud-native solutions—Clip Studio and iconik— for the media management and distribution of content gathered from numerous events hosted at the Goodwood Estate.

Perhaps best known for the Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard, The Goodwood Group of Companies is a 300-year-old British sporting estate that hosts horse racing, cricket, motorsport, golf, shooting, and flying events year-round. The estate hosts a myriad of events, from nuptials in the historic Goodwood House to horseracing and the ever-charming celebration of all things canine, Goodwoof, presented by MARS Petcare. The Goodwood Production Team is at the forefront of capturing and sharing these experiences with the world as they happen—and also managing, distributing, and revitalizing Goodwood’s extensive archive.

Goodwood integrated its first Backlight product into its workflow two years prior with Backlight Clip Studio, a cloud-native hyperdistribution solution formerly known as Wildmoka that is popular with sport broadcasters due to its live clipping and live production capabilities. Most recently, Goodwood has adopted iconik, Backlight’s media management and collaboration solution to help manage and navigate its extensive content library that dates back three decades. Today, iconik serves as the central hub for teamwork at Goodwood, providing a shared space where the production and marketing teams can access the media they need to create compelling content that showcases the Estate’s events in their best light.

“Let’s say there’s a dramatic moment on the track featuring two classic cars in a close race,” said Elliott Woodcock, lead video editor at the Goodwood Productions. “With Clip Studio, we can select the extract, apply the desired image ratio, choose where to focus for each format, and then decide where this content goes on the fly, be that social media, or directly into our media management solution, iconik, which allows for rapid, media handling and distribution."

With both Clip Studio and iconik, Goodwood is able to make strategic editorial decisions throughout live production, and benefits from the recent iconik x Clip Studio integration that has accelerated the team’s ability to manage, find, and share content, all via one unified workflow.

“Separately, iconik and Clip Studio are excellent, together they’re invaluable,” said Elliott. “If the integration didn’t exist, we would need to do more work and hire a larger team here at Goodwood to get content to our social teams. Thankfully, with iconik and Clip Studio in our toolkit, we’re streamlining our content production and enabling rapid distribution. Our archive and clipped moments are no longer locked in hard drives; they're all readily accessible and reusable in just a few clicks. We can revisit and repurpose content effortlessly, which is invaluable.”

Read the full case study here.

About Backlight

Backlight is a global media technology company that is dramatically improving every stage of the video and entertainment content lifecycle—from creation through monetization—with its award-winning, cloud-native SaaS products. Video-forward organizations partner with Backlight to solve their mission-critical business and operational challenges. Backlight’s product lines—iconik, cineSync, ftrack, celtx, Gem, Clip Studio (fka Wildmoka) and Zype—provide secure and efficient media management, narrative design, production tracking, creative collaboration, OTT, monetization and hyper-distribution. Backlight launched in 2021 and is backed by $200M in funding from growth-equity partner PSG.

For more information visit backlight.co.

About Goodwood

Goodwood Estate is England’s greatest sporting estate set in 11,000 acres of beautiful West Sussex countryside. Seat of the Dukes of Richmond since 1697, it is renowned for creating exceptional experiences and world-class sporting events, hosting four of the largest and most anticipated occasions in the British social calendar: Festival of Speed, Glorious Goodwood, Goodwood Revival and Goodwoof.

Alongside Goodwood’s rich history sits an estate-wide culture of protecting and promoting sustainability, creativity, and the environment. The diverse portfolio of businesses includes one of the largest lowland organic farms in Europe; a famous Battle of Britain airfield and aerodrome; a racecourse; a historic motor circuit; two golf courses; one of the oldest cricket grounds in the country; The Kennels members’ clubhouse; ten-bedroom luxury retreat, Hound Lodge; self-catering holiday cottages, The Pheasantry, Peach Tree and Crab Apple; Goodwood Hotel and Health Club; the Goodwood Education Centre; the award-winning sustainable restaurant Farmer, Butcher, Chef and, of course, Goodwood House.

For more information visit goodwood.com