ENDRA Life Sciences Installs First TAEUS System in the UK

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), announces that it has installed a TAEUS liver system at King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (KCH) in London, one of the leading centers of excellence in the United Kingdom's National Health Service (NHS).

KCH will use ENDRA's TAEUS liver system in a clinical study to compare its liver fat assessment accuracy with MRI, the acknowledged research standard. This study is expected to include approximately 75 subjects, and is intended to provide essential data to evaluate the TAEUS technology's performance. In addition, the findings of the study are expected to be submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed medical journal.

​​“We’re proud to launch our partnership with one of the United Kingdom's most highly regarded and influential NHS institutions. This collaboration not only will strengthen ENDRA's growing portfolio of clinical evidence, but also potentially marks a strategic step into the UK’s extensive NHS network. This partnership with KCH underscores ENDRA’s commitment to enhancing healthcare delivery and aligns perfectly with the NHS' mission to provide comprehensive healthcare services to all," stated Francois Michelon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ENDRA.

"We're looking forward to working with ENDRA and the TAEUS technology," stated Dr. Ashley Barnabas, Hepatologist in the Liver Unit at King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. “The NHS operates more than 900 hospitals, serves 1.3 million people daily and is increasingly focusing on liver health. This includes innovative mobile NHS units that provide liver health assessments in high-risk communities. ENDRA's versatile TAEUS system could potentially be suited for such outreach initiatives in the future."

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology, which characterizes tissue like MRI, but at 1/50th the cost and at the point of patient care. TAEUS® is designed to work in concert with over 700,000 ultrasound systems in use globally today. TAEUS® is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor Steatotic Liver Disease (SLD) (formerly known as NAFLD-NASH), a chronic liver spectrum that affects over two billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS®, including tissue temperature imaging during energy-based surgical procedures. For information, please visit www.endrainc.com.

