ReposiTrak Adds Six New Produce Companies to Its Rapidly Expanding Food Traceability Network

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, today announced the addition of six produce companies to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). These new members will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, ensuring proactive compliance well before the January 2026 deadline.

The new members include:

A Nebraska-based distributor, serving as a major provider of fresh produce across the Midwest for more than 87 years

A family-owned company in Ontario, delivering innovative and fresh greenhouse produce across North America for more than 60 years

A multi-generational family company from Mexico, supplying top-quality fresh fruits and vegetables for more than 50 years

A California-based company offering specialty and niche produce across America since 2005

A Florida-based watermelon supplier, sourcing from top growers in North and Central America, serving all 50 states

An Iowa-based farm, specializing in hand-picked herbs cultivated in a pristine greenhouse environment

"The FDA’s Food Traceability List (FTL) includes many, many produce items, but some retailers, restaurants and wholesalers have expanded their traceability requirements beyond the FTL," stated ReposiTrak Chairman and CEO Randy Fields. “ReposiTrak can track FTL foods, all foods in a single category or even every food you sell.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and begin sharing data for a low, flat fee and there is no cost to retailers.

