Maritime Launch Announces the Engagement of Clarus Securities Inc.

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maritime Launch Services Inc. (“Maritime Launch” or the “Corporation”) (Cboe CA: MAXQ, OTCQB: MAXQF) developer of Canada’s first commercial spaceport, Spaceport Nova Scotia, is pleased to announce the non-exclusive engagement of Clarus Securities Inc. to provide capital markets and strategic advice related to the Corporation’s capital markets strategy and other growth initiatives. Services include advice on the structure of equity or debt capital financing and the identification of potential future investors.

“Leveraging the counsel of Clarus Securities will support our team in the execution of Maritime Launch’s growth strategy this year and next”, says Stephen Matier, President and CEO, Maritime Launch. “Clarus has a unique understanding of our business coupled with a deep expertise of capital markets, allowing us to unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation in the commercial space launch industry.”

Clarus advises Canadian emerging growth companies. Canada’s space sector is growing exponentially and well positioned to be a global leader. A recent report by Euroconsult entitled “Beyond the Stars”, estimated that the global space economy generated over US $500 billion of economic value in 2023.

Pursuant to an engagement letter between the Corporation and Clarus, the Corporation has agreed to issue 3,500,000 common shares at an issue price of $0.12 per share to Clarus as a work fee. Additional fees would be paid on any equity or debt capital financing raised by Clarus.

About Maritime Launch Services

Maritime Launch is a Canadian-owned commercial space company based in Nova Scotia. Maritime Launch is developing Spaceport Nova Scotia, a launch site that will provide satellite delivery services to clients in support of the growing commercial space transportation industry over the widest range of launch inclinations available anywhere in North America, from a single site. The development of this facility will serve the constellation market clients delivering global broadband, near earth imaging and other science related activities. This will be the first commercial orbital launch complex in Canada.

About Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities Inc. is a boutique institutional investment dealer, with a specific focus on working with and supporting growth-oriented small capitalization companies in the Canadian marketplace. Clarus’ offices are located in Toronto, and the firm is registered with the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization. To learn more visit: www.clarussecurities.com

