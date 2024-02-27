Türk Telekom Achieves the World’s First Mass Deployment of Software-defined Fiber Broadband With Zyxel and Netsia

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Türk Telekom, pioneer of digital transformation Türkiye, has completed the world’s first mass deployment of Software-Defined Fiber Broadband. By using Netsia’s BB Suite and Zyxel’s Whitebox OLT, Türk Telekom has taken an important step towards fulfilling its virtualized and disaggregated broadband network strategy and thus, providing world-class, modern, high quality and high-speed broadband services.

“Beyond our role as a telecommunications operator, we are leading Türkiye's ambition to become a significant player in technology exports through our pioneering initiatives and partnerships. While supporting our local ecosystem through collaborations within our country, we are also elevating the prestige and value of our nation through our global endeavors," says Ümit Önal, CEO at Türk Telekom. “The cutting-edge fiber infrastructure technology product Zyxel, developed by Argela, our company renowned for innovative solutions, along with its US subsidiary Netsia, has evolved into an innovation that sets global standards. We are delighted to contribute to our country's vision of becoming a technology-exporting nation through the contract we have signed with Zyxel.”

Zyxel and Netsia have successfully completed the integration of Zyxel’s SDA Series Combo Whitebox OLT with Netsia’s BB Suite to realize the fully disaggregated broadband access network. The integrated solution has been tested in Türk Telekom’s live network and is now ready for deployment by all service providers globally. The partnership was made official with a contract signing ceremony held at this year’s Mobile World Congress on February 27. In attendance for the signing ceremony was Republic of Türkiye Deputy Transport and Infrastructure Minister Ömer Fatih Sayan.

The Netsia BB Suite provides network operators with an open, multi-vendor platform based on open-source SEBA project and BBF data models. Netsia BB Suite enables network operators to extend software defined programming to the fixed access network with customized support for each operator’s unique services and workflows. By enabling a fully disaggregated network, service providers are no longer committed to one vendor to fulfill all their needs. Instead, they have full flexibility to choose products and partners that work best for them, while having the flexibility to customize the solution to their needs.

Türk Telekom chose Zyxel’s Multi SDA products , which are all-in-one PON Whitebox OLT’s that are fully equipped to provide scalability, flexibility and interoperability to the Netsia BB Suite. The OLT’s have features that simultaneously support XGS-PON, GPON and Combo PON technologies, designed to make it easier for operators to adopt new technologies that integrate seamlessly with this solution.

“Netsia’s BB Suite is one of the most mature versatile solutions in the market, and our SDA Series Combo is designed to jointly further the network disaggregation evolution,” says Karsten Gewecke, President at Zyxel Communications. “We wanted to develop a flexible, future proof solution that creates an open broadband-access environment with vendor-agnostic hardware, keeping service providers ahead of the competition.”

Netsia CEO C. Bora Eliaçık says: “Türk Telekom, a globally recognized leader in telecommunications, is at the forefront of innovation in the Software-defined Fiber Broadband arena. We are honored to partner with them on this transformative journey. Our Netsia BB Suite product is designed to revolutionize how operators manage their access networks by providing a unified, powerful management solution. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the evolution of access network management.” Eliaçık adds: “Our BB Suite allows the broadband access network to adapt itself to different service requirements and customer experience needs. The solution also supports the operators to optimize the CAPEX and OPEX costs by breaking the vendor lock, allowing more controllable and flexible PON networks and thus enabling critical features and services in the network. Our cooperation with Zyxel is extremely fruitful and we thank them for their collaboration and look forward to continuing our successful partnership.”

About Türk Telekom:

Türk Telekom, with over 180 years of history, is the first integrated telecommunications operator in Türkiye. Having a wide service network and product range in the fields of individual and corporate services, Türk Telekom unified its mobile, internet, phone and TV products and services under the single “Türk Telekom” brand. “Türkiye’s Multiplay Provider” Türk Telekom has 17.4 million fixed access lines, 15.1 million fixed broadband, 26.1 million mobile and 2.9 million TV subscribers as of September 30, 2023. Türk Telekom Group Companies provide services in all 81 cities of Türkiye with nearly 38.000 employees with the vision of introducing new technologies to Türkiye and accelerating Türkiye’s transformation into an information society. www.turktelekom.com.tr

About Netsia:

Netsia, a US subsidiary of Argela, is based in Santa Clara, California in the heart of Silicon Valley. With key architects, engineers and product people, Netsia is developing leading edge solutions for the telecom industry. Netsia is in active participation with open source communities and standards bodies and provides enriched, telco-grade, and supported distributions of the open source platforms. www.netsia.com

About Zyxel Communications

Zyxel Communications delivers technological innovations and has connected the world to the internet for more than 30 years. Whether establishing access through fixed or mobile broadband solutions, Zyxel Communications offers a comprehensive and flexible portfolio of products that’s keeping service providers ahead of the competition. Come by our booth at MWC 2024 to know more about our solutions and partnerships: Homepage | EMEA | Zyxel