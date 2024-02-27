Majesco Intelligent Sales & Underwriting Workbench Selected by Desjardins Group to Elevate Operational Effectiveness and Enhance Client Experience

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Majesco, a global leader of cloud insurance platform software for insurance business transformation, today announced Desjardins Group, the largest financial cooperative in Canada, has selected Majesco’s Intelligent Sales & Underwriting Workbench to automate manual processes and future-proof its technology. Desjardins signed a long-term contract with Majesco to implement new business and renewal for their group- benefits business.

Desjardins Group is the leading financial cooperative in Canada and considered a pioneer and leader in online and mobile banking services in Quebec. Through its three main lines of business (Personal and Business Services, Wealth Management and Life and Health Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance), the company offers a full range of financial services designed to meet the needs of its personal and business members and clients. With over 58,000 employees, Desjardins Group serves more than 7.5 million members and clients.

“ We are thrilled the Desjardins Group has entrusted Majesco to further elevate the user experience, simplify and optimize operations and help provide intuitive capabilities for their client base,” Mike de Waal, SVP of Sales at Majesco. “ Our Intelligent Sales & Underwriting Workbench offers the most robust and fastest rating engine on the market for groups of any size. This enables Desjardins Group to accelerate the sales cycle by bringing new products, rates, and features to market, faster. Our end-to-end automation capabilities free Desjardins’ resources from repetitive tasks to focus on the customer and innovation. We are looking forward to our long-term strategic partnership and all that we will accomplish together.”

Desjardins Group Benefits and Retirement Savings Division, through its group benefits activities, has several thousand groups worth more than $3 billion in premiums annually and aims at becoming a Canadian leader with respect to group benefits client experience. To reach their goal, the company invested in next-gen SaaS cloud solutions like Majesco’s Intelligent Sales & Underwriting Workbench to modernize and simplify its operations, elevate the customer experience, and empower product innovation. By partnering with Majesco, Desjardins is building a model focused on its members and clients, reduce operational risk and boost organizational agility.

About Majesco

Majesco is the partner P&C and L&A insurers choose to create and deliver outstanding experiences for customers. We combine our technology and insurance experience to anticipate what’s next, without losing sight of what’s important now. Over 350 insurers, from greenfields and startups to some of the world’s largest insurers, rely on Majesco’s SaaS platforms solutions of core, data, analytics, digital, and rich ecosystem of partners to create their next now.

As an industry leader, we don’t believe in managing risk by avoiding change. We embrace change, even cause it, to get and stay ahead of risk. With 900+ successful implementations we are uniquely qualified to bridge the gap between a traditional insurance industry approach and a pure digital mindset. We give customers the confidence to decide, the products to perform, and the follow-through to execute.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest in the world, with assets of $414.1 billion as of September 30, 2023. It was named one of the World’s Top Companies for Women by Forbes magazine. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry.