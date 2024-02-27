ChristianaCare Announces Partnership with Emerus Holdings Inc. to Build and Operate Three Neighborhood Hospitals in Southeastern Pennsylvania

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Imagine a hospital right in your neighborhood that provides exceptional care and patient experience, convenient access to a high-quality emergency department, and health care services tailored just for your community.

That’s the vision ChristianaCare and its partner, Emerus Holdings Inc., have for three neighborhood hospitals they will open in Pennsylvania in 2025. Today, the two leading health care companies announced they will develop two new neighborhood hospitals in Delaware County, in addition to the neighborhood hospital already being developed at ChristianaCare’s West Grove Campus in southern Chester County. Together, the three neighborhood hospitals represent a new layer of care coming to southeastern Pennsylvania.

“We are excited to bring this new model of care to our neighbors in Delaware County,” said Janice Nevin, M.D., MPH, ChristianaCare president and CEO. "ChristianaCare is reimagining health care with a focus on delivering the right care, in the right place and time, with the right health care team involved for every patient. Neighborhood hospitals will enable us to provide access to high-quality care in a way that is sustainable and right-sized to meet the needs of local communities. Our goal is to make access to health care easy and convenient for our Delco and Chester County neighbors.”

Each neighborhood hospital will operate 24/7 with approximately 10 inpatient beds and a full-service emergency department. The emergency departments will treat common emergency care needs such as falls, injuries, heart attacks and strokes. The hospitals will also provide diagnostic capabilities, including ultrasound, computed tomography (CT), X-ray and laboratory services.

In addition to on-site staff, the hospitals will benefit from access to ChristianaCare’s large network of specialists and support services — such as neurology and cardiology — through virtual consults.

ChristianaCare will additionally add a health and wellness center at each location with an array of outpatient services. These services will be developed based on community needs and could include primary care, outpatient diagnostics and other specialty services.

Specific locations for the Delaware County neighborhood hospitals have not yet been finalized and will be announced at a later date. All three of the neighborhood hospitals are planned to open in 2025, with the West Grove location expected to open first.

Partnering with Emerus, a national leader to expand access to care for Pennsylvanians

ChristianaCare has partnered with Emerus Holdings Inc., the nation’s leading developer of neighborhood hospitals (also referred to as micro-hospitals), to develop and operate the three neighborhood hospitals. Emerus currently partners in the operation of 42 acute-care facilities across the country.

The neighborhood hospitals will provide an innovative approach to care by putting the care patients need closer to where they live.

“We are proud to partner with ChristianaCare, one of the nation’s leading health care systems,” said Emerus CEO Vic Schmerbeck. “We’re excited to help bring sustainable, compassionate, high-quality health care that will meet the needs of Pennsylvanians now and in the future.”

ChristianaCare has been providing health care services to the residents of southeastern Pennsylvania for many years. Today, ChristianaCare offers primary care in three practices that are located in Jennersville, West Grove and Kennett Square. In addition, Concord Health Center in Chadds Ford provides a wide array of services, including primary care, women’s health, sports medicine, behavioral health and more. Combined, ChristianaCare is now the medical home for 25,000 residents in these communities.

