GoTo Celebrates Outstanding Partners: Announcing the 2023 Partner Award Winners

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoTo, the company making IT management, support, and business communications easy, today announced the winners of its 2023 Partner Awards. The awards are given to top achieving members of the GoTo Partner Network, a global network dedicated to helping customers do more by providing fast, reliable, and easy-to-use IT and unified communications solutions.

GoTo’s Partner Awards recognize Partners selling GoTo Resolve, LogMeIn Rescue, GoTo Connect, and GoTo Contact Center. The winners were selected based on 2023 sales performance and were awarded to top Partners who were able to consistently provide their customers with IT management, support, and hybrid work tools through GoTo’s solutions.

“Over the last year, we have been lucky enough to work with some amazing Partners as they support their customers’ IT and business communications needs. We’re excited to recognize their outstanding efforts in 2023, and we applaud our winners’ hard work and dedication to elevating businesses with powerful solutions like GoTo Resolve and GoTo Connect that make IT easy,” said Michael Day, Vice President of Global Partner Sales at GoTo.

The full list of 2023 winners include:

North America

Top Technology Services Distributor: Telarus

Top Overall Partners: OneTel Holdings, LLC (West) and Global Communications, LLC (East)

Top New Partner: Emerging Tel

Top Integration Partner: Solutionreach

Top IT Solutions Partner: SHI International

Top UCaaS Solutions Partner: OneTel Holdings, LLC

Top CCaaS Solutions Partner: OneTel Holdings, LLC

Top Full Service Provider: Davis & Hanley

Top Platinum Partner: OneTel Holdings, LLC

Top Gold Partner: CNP Technologies

Top Silver Partner: Connection

LATAM

Top Distribution Partner: MOTT

Top New Partner: ASA Software

Top Partner Brazil: C&M

Top Partner Mexico: Tecfull

Top IT Partner: Loupen

Top Platinum Partner: Ciclo Telecom

Top Gold Partner: Flexilog

India

Top Partner: Sonata Software Ltd

Biggest Deal: DigitalTrack Solutions Pvt Ltd

Top Emerging Partner: Techigent Technologies Pvt Ltd

EMEA

Top Germany Partner: SoftwareONE

Top Nordics Partner: Commaxx

Top Southern Europe Partner: Eurodigit

Top UK & Ireland Partner: Softcat

UC Deal of the Year: SaaSCom

Rising Star: Xeretec

Top IT Solutions Partner: Bytes Software Services

Top IT Solutions Deal: Bytes Software Services

UC Partner of the Year: Marlin Communications

Distributor of the Year: AVANT

ANZ

Top Partner: NativUC

Biggest Deal: Converged Communication Network Applications

Top New Partner: Falco Technology Solutions

The GoTo Partner Network also recently announced updates to its Partner Program, including new partner tiers and enhanced benefits. Partners can take advantage of custom incentives, guaranteed marketing development funds, dedicated sales enablement resources, and other benefits, all designed to help organizations identify, reach, and grow their customer base.

For more information on the GoTo Partner Network, please visit: www.goto.com/partners

