Auvik Joins N-able Technology Alliance Program

WATERLOO, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Auvik, the award-winning IT solutions provider, has joined the N-able Technology Alliance Program (TAP). TAP is designed to accelerate innovation and deliver more robust, secure, and differentiated integrations to MSPs worldwide. Joining TAP is a key step towards integrating Auvik’s product family with the popular N-able Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) platforms: N-central and N-sight. As part of TAP, Auvik is better positioned to strategically engage with the global MSP ecosystem and expand its support for approximately 25,000 MSPs who have chosen N-able as their IT partner.

N-able TAP brings industry-leading technology companies together to develop and integrate their solutions with the expansive N-able solutions portfolio. Ultimately, this lets MSPs leverage the N-able community of providers who are focused on helping them succeed with third-party integrations and services, allowing them to serve their customers with more flexibility and choice, as well as increased efficiency.

“Partnering through N-able’s TAP will allow us to deliver a more integrated solution to the dedicated MSP partners using N-able’s trusted RMM platforms,” said Stacey Tozer, Auvik Channel Director. “We’re excited to kick off the relationship by offering Auvik SaaS Management as an easy to deploy solution for SaaS discovery and management with both N-central and N-sight.”

Joining the N-able TAP continues Auvik’s dedication to helping MSPs reduce friction in their service delivery and create new revenue streams. Auvik SaaS Management has now helped discover, manage, and secure the SaaS ecosystems of tens of thousands of employees and their respective organizations. As organizations shift to web-based applications, the security of the critical data in those applications is more critical than ever. In Auvik’s Shadow IT study, completed in July of 2023, it was discovered that 62% of an employee's day was spent in the browser. During the study, nearly 30 million security events were analyzed to find risks in SSO, shadow IT, and personal login access to critical business applications.

“Integrations are often a heavy lift for the MSP community and we are thrilled to offer such a comprehensive, mutually beneficial alliance program that provides a unique combination of collaboration, enablement, and innovation while delivering flexibility and exceptional value to our vendors and MSPs worldwide,” said David Weeks, Vice President of Partner Experience, N-able. “Auvik is committed to the success of today’s MSPs and we are proud to welcome them to our program.”

Auvik is a cloud-based IT management platform that empowers IT teams to navigate change with less friction. The key is absolute simplicity: seamless deployment, an intuitive interface, and effortless automation. IT teams are able to proactively manage diverse networks, security devices, endpoints, and SaaS applications. Users are able to work however and wherever they want. Auvik manages one million network devices and three million SaaS applications across 100,000 networks, and provides monitoring services for more than 10 million devices. Visit www.auvik.com for details, and discover more in our media room. Auvik is a registered trademark of Auvik Networks Inc.

