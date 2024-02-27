Gopuff Partners with the White House to Fight Hunger, Commits to Donating 10 Million Pounds of Food to Communities in Need

Gopuff today announced it's doubling down on its commitment to combating food insecurity by donating 10 million pounds of food to communities in need and joining the White House Challenge to End Hunger. (Photo: Business Wire)

Gopuff today announced it's doubling down on its commitment to combating food insecurity by donating 10 million pounds of food to communities in need and joining the White House Challenge to End Hunger. (Photo: Business Wire)

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gopuff today announced it's doubling down on its commitment to combating food insecurity by donating 10 million pounds of food to communities in need and joining the White House Challenge to End Hunger. For years, Gopuff has worked with Feeding America and local organizations across the country to support food banks. The company’s latest commitments, which also include partnering with local governments to ensure resources are directed to the communities that need them most and accepting SNAP benefits in 2024, represent the next phase in Gopuff’s efforts to end hunger.

“Food access, affordability and insecurity are critical issues in our communities,” said Rafael Ilishayev, co-founder and co-CEO of Gopuff. “With a physical presence in each market we serve, and expertise in getting people what they need, when they need it, Gopuff has a unique opportunity to combat those issues. Today, we’re honored to solidify our commitments to fighting food insecurity by joining the White House Challenge to End Hunger and Build Healthy Communities.”

Fighting food insecurity requires a multifaceted approach. In joining the White House Challenge to End Hunger and Build Healthy Communities, Gopuff commits to:

Donating 10 million pounds of food to local food banks and charities across the United States by 2027 to help combat food insecurity through food rescue efforts.

across the United States by 2027 to help combat food insecurity through food rescue efforts. Helping direct resources to the communities that need them most. With ownership over its inventory and access to unique consumer insights, Gopuff will partner with local governments to ensure resources are made available where they’re needed. Gopuff will also partner with local governments to create events that further promote and provide nutritious food choices to those communities.

With ownership over its inventory and access to unique consumer insights, Gopuff will partner with local governments to ensure resources are made available where they’re needed. Gopuff will also partner with local governments to create events that further promote and provide nutritious food choices to those communities. Accepting EBT payments for SNAP-eligible items in 2024 and investing $1 million to generate awareness of this offering among communities in need.

Over the past two years, Gopuff locations have donated nearly 2 million pounds of food – or more than 2.3 million meals* – to the Feeding America network of food banks for neighbors in need. Most recently, the company partnered with The Greater Boston Food Bank, participating in the organization's annual Day of Giving by volunteering to answer phones and donating $50,000 to support the fight against hunger. Gopuff is also expanding its assortment of fresh fruit and vegetables, bringing customers across the country more affordable and convenient access to the nutritious food they need.

*According to the USDA, 1.2 pounds of food is equivalent to one meal.

About Gopuff

Gopuff is a leading Instant Commerce platform, bringing thousands of everyday products to customers in minutes. Fulfilling orders via local micro-fulfillment centers, Gopuff offers a relevant and affordable assortment in minutes for a low, flat fee. Whether customers need ingredients for dinner, an after-school snack for the kids, or a quick breakfast fix for the whole family, Gopuff provides a unique, reliable and magical experience to customers across the U.S. and U.K.

Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff created the Instant Commerce category and continues to build the rails that define the future of commerce. To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android.