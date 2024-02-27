Aspen Technology Helps Adani Electricity Ensure Reliable Power Supply to Three Million Customers in Mumbai

BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in industrial software, today announced the implementation of its digital grid management solutions by Adani Electricity, a leading power company in India. AspenTech’s next generation SCADA system and its Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS) have been incorporated into Adani Electricity’s new network operation center located in Hiranandani Powai to monitor and control in real-time an intelligent power grid that provides reliable, safe and secure service to its more than three million customers throughout Mumbai. With this implementation, Adani Electricity positions itself as a leader among the most advanced utilities in the region.

“Electrical grids around the world are at a crucial juncture. Increased consumer expectations, acceleration of the clean energy transition, evolving regulations and expanding cyber and extreme weather-related challenges are introducing new levels of complexity and unpredictability,” said Antonio Pietri, President and CEO at AspenTech. “AspenTech is pleased to partner with Adani and deliver the solutions that help ensure safe, reliable and efficient service for the future.”

By implementing AspenTech OSI digital grid management solutions in its new network operations center, Adani Electricity can predict and prevent outages, more quickly restore service in the case of unforeseen disruptions, optimize network efficiency in support of reduced electricity bills and seamlessly integrate renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, for a more sustainable distribution network.

Said Kandarp Patel, Managing Director of Adani Electricity, “The launch of our Powai Network Operation Center with India’s first ADMS is a watershed moment for Adani Electricity and for Mumbai’s power landscape. We are proud of this technological advancement as it redefines network reliability, paves the way for a greener future and powers a more resilient Mumbai.”

The collaboration between AspenTech and Adani Electricity is part of the power company’s aim to provide 60 percent renewable electricity to Mumbai by 2027. Adani Electricity’s service area covers 85 percent of Mumbai’s geography, serving almost 70 percent of its population.

