Iteris Awarded Contracts Totaling Over $2 Million from the Federal Highway Administration

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced the National Highway Institute (NHI) awarded Iteris seven new task orders totaling over $2 million dollars to provide comprehensive courses and training focused on several different initiatives. This five-year deal is part of an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract with the Federal Highway Administration and demonstrates the administration’s longstanding trust in Iteris’ unique expertise for various training initiatives spanning over 20 years.

These new task orders encompass both course development and course delivery. Iteris will develop, update and deliver materials, supplementary resources, and services geared towards enhancing training initiatives and facilitating the implementation of best practices in various areas for FHWA.

These separate projects span a broad spectrum of content development and training delivery, including the creation of mobility data business plans, provision of federal aid, in-depth travel demand analysis, climate resiliency practices, and pedestrian facility design. The training will be accessible through various channels, such as in-class sessions, online training, virtual workshops, and technical assistance.

The NHI national training and workforce development program has played a pivotal role in educating transportation professionals from local and state agencies throughout the country, particularly in intricate technical disciplines. Since Iteris started working with the NHI in 2002, the company has demonstrated a track record of developing and delivering industry-leading educational courses and has developed over 20 courses and delivered more than 1,000 instructional sessions for the NHI.

“As an industry leader in applying technology to enhance safety, mobility and sustainability across the nation, Iteris is honored to continue our activities with the National Highway Institute,” said Dr. Moe Zarean, general manager, mobility operations services at Iteris. “These past years working with NHI, Iteris has perfected our training approach, methods and practices, and we look forward to continuing our role in helping to train the next generation of transportation professionals nationwide.”

