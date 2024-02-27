FormFactor, Tabor Electronics, and Quantware Join Forces to Deliver a Full Stack 5-Qubit Quantum Computer

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tabor Electronics, a leading signal source company, announces an industry collaboration that has resulted in the release of the Echo-5Q, a full stack 5-Qubit Quantum Computer for research and education.

The Echo-5Q is the result of development efforts among Tabor Electronics LLC, Formfactor Inc., and QuantWare. The turnkey Quantum Computer demonstrates a 250% improvement in T1 times compared to similar small-scale systems, enabling higher qubit fidelity and more quantum operations per cycle. Tabor Electronics will present and publish the performance results at the world’s largest physics conference, American Physical Society Meeting, in Minneapolis on March 4th in a paper called Exploring the Potential of a Commercially Available Superconducting QPU System, session G50.

As the quantum computing industry expands rapidly, the need for practical test beds and a trained workforce increases every year. The Echo-5Q offers scientists and engineers immediate access to high-quality physical qubits for staff development and testing of new technologies. The fully integrated, customizable solution is comprised of:

Tabor Electronics’ Proteus Direct to RF Control Electronics for precision Qubit control

Tabor Electronics’ Proteus – an open-source based python-based Qubit characterization software stack for easy operation

FormFactor’s LF-600 Cryogen-free Dilution Refrigerator for a quiet environment down to 5 mK

QuantWare’s Soprano Quantum Processing Unit (QPU) with five superconducting transmon qubits for proven, fast quantum computing

Mark Elo, Chief Marketing Officer of Tabor Electronics, commented, “Experience and longevity counts, and this has enabled us to get to these outstanding results. FormFactor and Tabor combined have been in business for more than 100 years, which means we have iterated our hardware over multiple generations of products, improving capability and quality with every cycle. This has enabled us to get the best commercial performance out of the QuantWare QPU."

To learn more about the Echo-5Q and to learn about Tabor and its Quantum Division, Tabor Quantum Solutions, visit www.taborelec.com.

About Tabor Electronics

For more than 50 years, Tabor Electronics has been manufacturing signal generators and has earned global recognition for its highly skilled workforce and innovative engineering capabilities. The company’s founder invented the world’s first automatic counter and established Tabor in 1971. Since then, Tabor has evolved into a leader in the signal source market. Today the company's product portfolio includes high-end signal sources, such as RF and Microwave Signal Generators, High Speed Arbitrary Waveform Generators/transceivers, and high-voltage amplifiers. Tabor is privately owned and has offices in Israel, USA, Europe, India, and Asia. Learn more at www.taborelec.com.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design debug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

About QuantWare

QuantWare is a TU Delft / QuTech spin-out that develops, designs and fabricates scalable, superconducting quantum processors. By supplying these processors to third parties, QuantWare allows them to build a quantum computer for 1/10th the cost of competing solutions. The company develops technology that will massively scale the number of qubits in a single processor, to create processors that can perform useful quantum computation in the near term. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.quantware.com.