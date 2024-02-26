Telefónica and Lynk successfully demonstrate Sat2Phone technology for the first time in Argentina

FALLS CHURCH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A new leap forward in the race towards global connectivity. Lynk Global, Inc. (Lynk), the world’s leading satellite direct-to-mobile phone (Sat2Phone) services provider, today announced that it has successfully tested for the first time in Argentina its patented and proven Sat2Phone technology with Telefónica through its business units Telefónica Argentina and Telefónica Global Solutions (TGS).

The demonstration marks a new milestone on the road to global coverage. Argentina is the second largest country in South America and the eighth largest in the world by land area, with a diverse geography including the Andes mountain range in the west. Lynk’s Sat2Phone technology could enable Telefónica to offer its subscribers enhanced geographic coverage, including extending rural coverage in areas where it is nearly impossible to deploy terrestrial telecommunications infrastructure, such as jungles or mountainous areas. In addition, the Sat2Phone technology could be used as a back-up to ensure service resilience and provide always-on connectivity to IoT networks.

Daniel Dooley, Chief Commercial Officer of Lynk, said, " We are very excited to be demonstrating the capabilities of Sat2Phone with Telefónica in Patagonia, one of the most remote regions in the world. This territory welcomes thousands of visitors every year and thanks to this collaboration, and we can help them stay connected via Lynk's satellite constellation using their existing Movistar subscription.”

Gustavo Arditti, Satellite Business Director of TGS, explained, “ This demonstration reinforces Telefónica Global Solutions´ mission to allow people to communicate all over the world. We continue to prioritise ubiquitous connectivity for our subscribers no matter where they are. Given the vast expanse of Argentina, the use of Sat2Phone will ensure that people can stay connected using any unmodified phone, which is a cornerstone of our strategic roadmap.”

About Lynk

Lynk is a patented, proven, and commercially-licensed satellite-direct-to-standard-mobile-phone system. Today, Lynk allows commercial subscribers to send and receive text messages to and from space, via standard unmodified mobile devices. Lynk’s service has been tested and proven on all seven continents, has regulatory approvals in at least 30 countries and is currently being deployed commercially based on more than 35 MNO commercial service contracts covering approximately 50 countries. Lynk is currently providing cell broadcast (emergency) alerts, and two-way SMS messaging, and intends to launch voice and mobile broadband services in the future. By partnering with Lynk via a simple roaming agreement, a mobile network operator opens the door to new revenue in untapped markets, gives subscribers peace of mind with ubiquitous connectivity, and provides a potential pathway to economic prosperity for billions. For more information, visit www.lynk.world.

About Telefónica

Telefónica is one of the largest telecommunications service providers in the world. The company offers fixed and mobile connectivity as well as a wide range of digital services for residential and business customers. With 383 million customers, the company operates in Europe and Latin America. Telefónica is a 100% listed company, and its shares are traded on the Spanish Stock Market and on those in New York and Lima. www.telefonica.com