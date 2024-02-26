RF-Backed Oral Surgery-Focused Platform, MAX Surgical Specialty Management, Announces Four Acquisitions Supporting Geographic Expansion

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RF Investment Partners, MAX Surgical Specialty Management, and MedEquity Partners are pleased to announce the completion of four acquisitions that kick-start the platform’s Northeastern growth into three new states. Expanding into New York, Pennsylvania, and the underserved state of Vermont, MAX is a physician-led, premier oral-surgery-focused management services organization that offers a differentiated model for its partners’ practices.

Established in September 2022, the surgeon-led oral and maxillofacial platform was developed with clinical and surgeon autonomy at its core. Today, MAX supports 28 surgeons in 21 locations across four states, enabling practices to channel resources, skills, and knowledge within the oral surgery specialty, leading industry advancements and delivering the highest standard of patient care.

“ Our surgeons aren't solely practitioners but collective disruptors in the oral surgery space — driving innovation and pushing boundaries supported by our partnership,” said MAX Co-CEO and Co-Founder Jason Auerbach. “ Their success, in turn, propels MAX’s work toward unprecedented growth and scale. With the support of RF and MedEquity Capital we're redefining patient care and helping deliver an unmatched experience to our communities. MAX is committed to our mission of building the region’s first OMS-only specialty platform where a premium is placed on surgeon autonomy, independent practice identity, and excellence in clinical care.”

RF’s differentiated approach to investing, such as offering flexible capital solutions along with strategic guidance, has enabled MAX to fully capitalize on its growth ambitions. In 2024, MAX is targeting to grow by approximately 100%, extending its reach into additional states across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

“ MAX’s growth and expansion show proof of their innovative approach, and the RF team is proud to support this pioneering group of oral surgeons,” shared RF Co-Founder and Managing Partner Peter Fidler. “ We are fundamentally in alignment that MAX’s mission is to support the physicians so they can, in turn, provide the best care possible to their patients. We will continue to assist them with future strategic partnerships to expand the company’s geographic presence.”

MAX is actively seeking opportunities to partner with and support surgeon-led practices in the oral and maxillofacial surgery space. Practice owners interested in learning more should contact Peter Fidler, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at RF Investment Partners, at pfidler@rf-partners.com

ABOUT RF INVESTMENT PARTNERS

RF Investment Partners provides capital ranging in size from $5 million to $30 million to support leading domestic, lower-middle-market companies. RF partners with family-owned and private businesses in a variety of situations, including acquisition financing, growth capital investments, recapitalizations, refinancings, and management buyouts. RF's investment professionals have significant experience investing across the capital structure and have the flexibility to structure deals to meet the distinct needs of each company and situation. RF invests in unitranche, second lien, and subordinated debt alongside preferred and common equity.

ABOUT MEDEQUITY CAPITAL

Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, MedEquity Capital is a healthcare private equity firm that focuses on investing in profitable healthcare services businesses, most often in the lower-middle-market and as the first form of institutional capital for founders and practice owners. Since its founding over 20 years ago, MedEquity has invested over $400 million of equity capital across nearly 20 platform investments. Further information is available at www.medequity.com.

ABOUT MAX SURGICAL SPECIALTY MANAGEMENT

Based in Hackensack, New Jersey, MAX Surgical Specialty Management is a management services organization that partners with premier oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) practices to drive and support clinical excellence and a superior patient experience with the intention of creating the ultimate surgeon-led OMS platform. MAX is committed to building the region's first OMS-only specialty platform where surgeons' autonomy, independent practice identity, and clinical excellence are organizational imperatives. MAX provides a superior platform to support strategic practice growth as well as scalable, effective, and efficient daily operations required to meet the needs of top-performing OMS practices. Further information is available at www.max-ssm.com.